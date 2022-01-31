Call the Midwife: fans left 'heartbroken' after episode five

Call the Midwife fans were left heartbroken following Sunday night's episode, which proved to be a "tough watch" for many viewers.

MORE: Call the Midwife stars discuss responsibilty of being asked to tackle taboo storylines

The fifth episode of the latest series saw Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) suffer a miscarriage while the Nonnatus House staff encountered a case of domestic abuse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the latest episode?

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the "heartbreaking" episode. One particularly sad moment was when a distraught Lucille miscarried while Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) tearfully supported her. One person tweeted: "Phyllis and Lucille both crying has broken me. And if this means that Lucille can’t have more kids I will riot," while another person added: "This is actually heartbreaking."

MORE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

MORE: This Call the Midwife star appeared in Death in Paradise – did you spot them?

A third person commented: "I never want to see Phyllis cry again," while another added: "Wow #CallTheMidwife that's been a tough watch tonight."

Viewers were left "heartbroken" following Lucille's miscarriage

Many viewers also praised the performances from Leonie Elliott and Linda Bassett, with one person tweeting: "@Leonie_Elliott has the nation crying with her. A beautifully sensitive portrait of miscarriage and loss and Linda Bassett knocks it out of the park with another stellar performance. This show deserves every award," while another person agreed, writing: "Linda Bassett deserves a BAFTA for her role as Nurse Crane. Far too underrated. The way she breaks when empathising with her colleagues."

MORE: Helen George's fans are all saying the same thing about her sweet daughters

Other viewers praised the show's ability to address important social issues in a sensitive way while also including light-hearted moments of humour. One person wrote: "Oh #CallTheMidwife does it again. The issues of child abuse and the sadness of miscarriage are all treated with such poignancy, very touching," while another added: "An emotional roller coaster as always... and as always brilliant writing, acting and production world-class drama and humour."

Fans praised the show for its balance of tragedy and humour

A third person commented: "#CallTheMidwife has to be the best drama on TV. Always beautifully acted. Mixes joy and tragedy and handles difficult subjects sensitively. It never fails to leave me in tears either."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.