Will Kirk has fans swooning with dashing new photo The Repair Shop star's suave look gained plenty of compliments

Will Kirk sparked a big reaction from his followers on Instagram when he shared a dashing new photo from a recent night out on the town.

MORE: Jay Blades looks unrecognisable in throwback to school days

The Repair Shop presenter, who has become hugely popular thanks to the BBC show, was dressed to the nines in the snap, as he held a glass of bubbly and smiled for the camera in the hallway of the Rosewood hotel in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk responds to being The Repair Shop's heartthrob

The TV star wrote in the caption: "Last Friday was such fun! Not only was it my first night out in ages, but more importantly it was @emmamorrismorrismorris birthday!! It was wonderful to celebrate it with all the @bbcmorninglive family. @avantulleken seemed happy we turned up in matching jackets."

Will's dapper outfit had plenty of fans paying him compliments in the comments section. One person said: "Okay Bridgerton vibes Will!!" a second fan wrote: "Looking very handsome."

A third was equally blown away with Will's look, as they commented: "Looking very dapper there Will! X." Meanwhile, a fourth simply mused: "Dashing!"

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares never-before-seen 'family' throwback photo

MORE: Jay Blades reveals how The Repair Shop helped him overcome personal struggle

Will Kirk shared this photo to his Instagram

Will has been enjoying some fun-filled evenings of late and recently shared a brilliant photo featuring his Repair Shop co-stars. Last week, the presenter could be seen in a pub with Jay Blades and Kirsten Ramsay and also shared a throwback photo from the same location.

The first snap showed the three Repair Shop favourites in recent times, while the second photo showed them sat around a similar table back in 2017. The craftsman wrote in the caption: "Five years later, same pub, different table… Same family," adding a smiley face.

Fans of The Repair Shop, and Will's followers, took to the comments to marvel at the heartwarming snap. One person wrote: "You all look younger now!! Love you all."

A second said: "How can Kirsten look younger 5 years later???? You guys are the absolute best, never cried so much like when I watch the show!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.