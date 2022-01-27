The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares never-before-seen 'family' throwback photo The BBC presenter has a strong bond with his co-stars

Will Kirk and the rest of The Repair Shop team have a solid relationship after five years working together on the show. To mark their strong bond, the woodwork restorer took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo with his "family", including Jay Blades and Kirsten Ramsay.

The presenter could be seen taking a selfie in a cosy pub alongside his work mates, and wrote in the caption: "Five years later, same pub, different table… Same family," adding a smiley face.

The first snap showed the three Repair Shop favourites in recent times, while the second photo showed them sat round a similar table back in 2017.

Fans of The Repair Shop, and Will's followers, took to the comments to marvel at the heartwarming snap. One person wrote: "You all look younger now!! Love you all."

A second said: "How can Kirsten look younger 5 years later???? You guys are the absolute best, never cried so much like when I watch the show!" A third commented: "You've all got even more gorgeous with age. A very special friendship."

Will shared this sweet throwback photo

It's clear that even away from the lifestyle programme, the cast are incredibly supportive of one another. Will even took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share his admiration for Repair Shop presenter Jay after his moving programme, Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51.

Will reposted a clip from the show which was shared on Jay's own Instagram, and Will wrote: "Super proud of this guy!" followed by a clapping-hand emoji.

An up to date version was also shared

Jay's BBC documentary follows his journey to literacy as he faces the challenge of learning to read as an adult. Many watching at home were moved to tears, particularly while watching a scene that saw Jay reading a book to his 15-year-old daughter.

One person said on social media: "Jay's story is inspirational to anyone struggling thinking it's too late to start again. Reading to your daughter for the first time, tears ran down my face at that poignant moment for you."

Another wrote: "#Jaybladeslearningtoreadat51 was so interesting and wholesome. When he read the book to his daughter at the end I cried happy tears."

