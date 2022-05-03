Jay Blades looks unrecognisable in throwback from school days He looks so different!

Jay Blades takes an emotional journey back to his childhood neighbourhood in East London in his new Channel 5 documentary, Jay Blades: No Place Like Home.

The programme sees Jay return to where he grew up in Hackney, where he discovers its history and relives his past. But what did Jay look like during his younger years? Scroll down to find out…

In a throwback photo from the furniture restorer's Instagram page, a young Jay can be seen without his signature black-rimmed glasses and bake boy cap. Instead, he's wearing a very nineties get up - a striped salmon pink polo shirt with a pocket square tucked into high-waist blue jeans.

"Great pic," one commented, while another marvelled at how different the star looks now, writing: "Jay, you've changed SOO much. Hardly recognised you!!" Another joked that Jay was sporting a "Tom Selleck moustashe" in the picture.

Jay shared the photo of him at 23 years old last year

In another throwback photo from even earlier in Jay's life, he can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree with a wide grin on his face, wearing a smart chequered top and bright green trousers.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one person writing: "Love this photo, too cute," while another added: "Wow! Love those crazy trousers."

Referring to his bold choice of trousers, a third fan jokingly commented: "Always the trendsetter then Jay," next to a winking emoji.

In the lead up to the documentary's release, Jay revealed that it was a "beautiful experience" revisiting his hometown in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com.

"The sad thing is when you're a kid, you remember things a particular way and then when you go back there, it's like, 'Oh, that's different,'" he said.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap

"And obviously the area has to develop, it's more gentrified now, but things are so different. I don't really see it the way that I used to see it."

When asked if he found it difficult returning to a flatshare on the Peabody Estate in Bethnal Green, where he lived through tough times, he said: "No, I tell you what, it was a really beautiful experience."

He continued: "It was just uplifting. Going back to the Peabody estate, to me, it's like, 'You've come such a long way from where you were there.' It just took me a minute. I was like, 'Let me just pause for a minute and find out how that feels for me.'"

Jay Blades: No Place Like Home airs on Tuesday 3 May on Channel 5 at 9pm.

