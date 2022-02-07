Call the Midwife: viewers left 'worried' for beloved character after episode six Fans expressed their anxiety on Twitter

Call the Midwife viewers were left "worried" for one of the series most beloved characters following episode six on Sunday night.

The latest episode had fans scared for Sister Monica Joan after a bird flew into Nonnatus House - a bad omen according to the midwife.

As the midwives attempted to handle the situation, Sister Monica said: "There’s someone among us about to meet our maker," leaving viewers anxious about the character's fate.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "That crow better not be coming for Sister Monica Joan, that woman is not allowed to die," while another added: "Please don't kill of sister Monica Joan, I couldn't bear it. I would cry all the time, love her so much."

A third fan commented: "Keep your grubby mitts off Sister Monica Joan grim reaper! I'm still not over Barbara and Sister Evangelina," while another added: "I'm worried for Sister Monica Joan."

Fans were left worried for Sister Monica's fate

Many fans of the BBC series also took to Twitter to praise Laura Main's performance as Shelagh, who delivers a newborn with gastroschisis, a condition where the baby's intestines are on the outside of the body.

One viewer tweeted: "I adore everyone and everything about #CallTheMidwife, but can I just say that the lovely @LauraMain1 stole the show with her acting last night?" while another added: "We can’t praise @LauraMain1 enough in #CallTheMidwife she really is a class act and gives a wonderfully measured performance as Shelagh."

Viewers praised Laura Main's performance

A third person agreed, commenting: "Laura Main is incredible. Just putting that out there."

Other fans praised the series as a whole following the emotional episode with one person commenting: "I don’t know how the quality of this Sunday staple continues without fault but it does. It’s not just the BBC at its best but British television at its best. May you continue forever!" while another added: "Wonderful episode again! Tears, tears, tears."

