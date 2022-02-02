Call the Midwife's Helen George reaches out to fans after recent episode Are you watching the new series?

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has sent a message of support to viewers of the BBC drama following the most recent episode. The programme often takes on upsetting and important storylines - and the most recent instalment in the new series was no different.

After viewers watched Sunday night's episode, which saw the devastating moment Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) suffered a miscarriage, Helen took to Twitter to offer support to any fans who might be affected by the scene.

Helen retweeted a post from the official Call the Midwife account, which read: "If you've been affected by the themes on tonight's #CallTheMidwife, you can contact the Miscarriage Association, who'll be happy to offer support," followed by a link for users to click.

The post sparked a big response from viewers, who regularly praise the midwifery drama's ability to touch upon sensitive topics. One person said: "I thought it was very well handled, especially moved when Lucille was lying in bed and listening to the baby crying."

Did you watch the most recent episode?

A second added: "This was portrayed very well. I've always been annoyed with how miscarriage is portrayed on TV, especially on soaps. Tonight was real. Thank you."

Another fan tweeted immediately after the episode aired: "Phyllis and Lucille both crying has broken me. And if this means that Lucille can’t have more kids I will riot," while another person added: "This is actually heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, Helen, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin in the show, had other reasons to reach out to audiences this week. She took to social media to defend herself after viewers attacked her for continuing to work on the 11th season during her pregnancy, despite the fact that her character is not with child.

"I’ve seen too many ridiculous comments about my pregnancy whilst filming @CallTheMidwife1 (also thank you for the lovely comments!)," she began. "Women get pregnant, our bodies change. But we have the right to work if we choose to do so. How about just supporting it, and don’t question it?"

