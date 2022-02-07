All you need to know about Antiques Road Trip star Raj Bisram The antiques dealer has been on our TV screens for a number of years

We've really enjoyed watching Raj Bisram and Charles Hanson motor their campervan through the Welsh countryside in the latest series of Antiques Road Trip.

While viewers love seeing the experts take on their epic adventures, away from the show, less is known about Raj and his career. Get to know the antiques expert below…

Raj Bisram's bio

Raj is an antiques dealer and auctioneer expert specialising in fine art. He's appeared on various shows in his career like Flog It! as well as Antiques Road Trip. According to his website, Raj has had a love of antiques from a young age and bought his first item aged ten. He's also run Bentley's Fine Art and Antiques Auctioneers since 1995 along with his co-founder, Wilfred Wheaton.

Raj is an antiques dealer and auctioneer expert

Raj Bisram's career

Before embarking in his work as a TV presenter and expert dealer, Raj worked in the British Army and also as a ski instructor in Austria.

But he soon decided that a career path in antiques was the choice for him. The presenter told the BBC: "I discovered early on that a 9-5 job was never going to be for me so I turned my childhood love of old and dusty junk and antique shops into my job and later career."

Raj worked in the British Army before his TV career

In 2013, Raj then began appearing on TV. His credits include: Four Rooms on Channel 4, Bargain Hunt, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Posh Pawn.

Viewers might be surprised to learn that away from his success in TV and antiques, he has a talent in magic! Raj is part of the prestigious Magic Circle and has even showed off his skills to celebrities and royalty around the world.

