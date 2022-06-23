Antiques Road Trip: Meet Irita Marriott's husband and family

Irita Marriott has quickly become one of our favourite Antiques Road Trip stars, having only joined the BBC One show's line-up of presenters and antique experts last year. But how much do you know about her when the cameras are off? Find out more about Irita's family here…

Is Irita Marriott married?

Irita likes to keep her cards close to her chest when it comes to her personal life so not much is known about her life away from cameras, but Irita has confirmed that she is indeed married. Not much is known about her husband, except that the happy couple currently live and work in Bristol. When she's not appearing on the Antiques Road Trip, Irita can be found at the Wessex Auction rooms where she is head valuer. It's not known what her spouse's occupation is.

Does Irita Marriott have children?

Yes, Irita is a proud mother of two! Writing on her website, Irita has revealed that she and her husband share "two lovely sons". Irita has also revealed that she was born and raised in Latvia, meaning that her children share her Eastern European heritage.

Irita Marriott lives in Bristol with her husband and two sons

As she states on her official website: "I was born in Latvia, but moved to the UK in my early 20's. I have been working in the antique industry for the last 8 years, and have worked as a cataloguer and valuer at a leading Derbyshire auction house. I am now dealing full time, specialising in decorative antiques, often sourced from frequent buying trips to the continent."

What has Irita Marriott said about Antiques Road Trip?

In April 2021, it was announced that Irita would be joining the likes of Phillip Serrell, David Harper, Natasha Raskin Sharp and more on Antiques Road Trip. Irita was clearly thrilled to be joining the show and took to her Instagram to share an image of her on set. "I am very proud and delighted to finally officially announce being part of BBC Antiques Road Trip team!" she wrote in the caption.

Her followers were equally overjoyed with the news. One person said: "Stop it I'm too excited! You're amazing, you look amazing." Another wrote: "Congratulations I'm sure that you will be brilliant and I hope you can do one with Christina."

