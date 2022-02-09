How to watch all of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees How many have you already seen?

The 2022 Oscar nominations have been announced - and what a strong, diverse and truly incredible bunch of releases we have up for Best Picture this year.

Some are currently only available in theatres, although you might be surprised to discover that many are available on streaming services you likely already have. Keep reading to find out how to catch all ten of this year's Best Picture nominees…

WATCH: The Power of the Dog has received the most Oscar nominations this year

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast tells the story of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland's capital. It features a star-studded cast of Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Colin Morgan, newcomer Jude Hill as well as Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who have received nominations for their performances.

How to watch: Belfast is out now in cinemas in the UK. For US fans, it is also available to rent and buy Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms.

CODA

Coming of age comedy CODA follows a young girl named Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, who is the only hearing member of a deaf family. She spends her free time working on her family's fishing boat, keeping their business afloat, but after joining her high school's choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing.

How to watch: CODA is available to watch exclusively on AppleTV+

Don't Look Up

Don't Look Up is about astronomy student Kate, played by Jennifer Lawrence and her professor, Randall, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who discover that there is a comet on a direct collision course towards Earth. A number of other A-listers appear in the cast, including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande.

How to watch: Don't Look Up is available to watch exclusively on Netflix

Drive My Car

Following the death of his wife, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theatre festival in Hiroshima. While there, he winds up being chauffeured by a 20-year-old girl and the two form a special bond as Yusuke confronts the mysteries left behind by his wife.

How to watch: Drive My Car is out now in cinemas in the US and UK

Dune

Based on the novel of the same name, Dune follows a gifted young man named Paul Atreides, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. It features performances from Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Zendaya.

How to watch: Dune is out now in cinemas but is also available to rent and buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms.

King Richard

King Richard tells the true story of how Richard Williams worked tirelessly to help his daughters Venus and Serena become the tennis superstars they are today. Will Smith takes on the lead role of Richard, which has earned him an Oscar nomination.

How to watch: King Richard is out now in select cinemas but is also available to rent and buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and various other on-demand platforms.

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of California's San Fernando Valley in the seventies, following the intertwined lives of Gary Valentine and Alana Kane, played by newcomers Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (of the LA three-piece Haim)

How to watch: Licorice Pizza is out now in cinemas in the US and UK

Nightmare Alley

Nightmare Alley film follows a mysterious but charismatic drifter who joins a travelling carnival and crafts his golden ticket to success which helps him con the wealthy elite of New York society. It stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, William Dafoe and Toni Collette.

How to watch: Nightmare Alley is out now in cinemas in the UK and available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

The Power of the Dog

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, who have all been nominated for their performances, The Power of the Dog follows a brooding and menacing ranch hand who reacts with cruelty when his forward-thinking brother comes home with a new bride and her son.

How to watch: The Power of the Dog is available to watch exclusively on Netflix

West Side Story

Stephen Spielberg's remake of West Side Story is much like the original in all the best ways. Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks - two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

How to watch: West Side Story is out now in cinemas in the US and UK. It will be available to watch on Disney+ as of 3 March 2022.

