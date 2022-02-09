Outlander fans up in arms over Caitríona Balfe's Oscars 'snub' The actress was an assumed shoo-in for her performance in Belfast

Outlander fans are up in arms after Caitríona Balfe, who rose to fame playing time-travelling nurse Claire Randall in the hit show, had her chances of Oscar success dashed on Tuesday.

MORE: The surprising way Outlander star Caitríona Balfe began her career

The actress missed out on a nomination for her performance of Ma in Kenneth Branagh's autobiographical drama, Belfast - despite picking up every single precursor leading up to this, including a BAFTA nod last week. She was an assumed shoo-in in the category of Best Supporting Actress, but in the end, the Academy voters chose to nominate co-star Judi Dench in the category instead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Oscar Best Picture nominee Belfast?

The film also received a slew of nominations in several other major categories. Ciarán Hinds, who plays Pops in the film, was also nominated in the Supporting Actor category, while the film picked up nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Sound, Original Screenplay and Original Song.

MORE: Oscars 2022: See the full list of nominations

MORE: Everything you need to know about Oscar frontrunner The Power of the Dog

Taking to Twitter shortly after the nominations were revealed, one person wrote: "For me, the greatest mystery and snub of the #OscarNoms was Caitríona Balfe missing for Belfast. She brought such empathy and heart and gave hands down the most memorable performance of the film. She deserved tbh. What happened?"

Caitríona was an assumed shoo-in for her performance in Belfast

Another was equally as puzzled, tweeting:: "How do you not nominate Catriona Balfe for Belfast???? #OscarNoms," while someone else said: "Happy for Dame Judy but bummed Catriona Balfe's fine work was overlooked."

A fourth added: "Guys she was stunning to watch in this so much so that I researched everything she did before and became an overnight fan. #CaitríonaBalfe will be back for her #Oscar she is a star."

MORE: Outlander creator reveals prequel series is in the works - details

Sir Kenneth has since spoken out about his disappointment for Caitríona. Speaking in a statement, he said: "We know that this is a phenomenally competitive year. They're just some wonderful films out there, and inevitably, there are wonderful performances.

"What I know for sure is that I wouldn't have any nominations, for sure, without the incredible work of Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe and Jude Hill. It sounds cliched, but I mean it when I say these nominations absolutely belong to them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.