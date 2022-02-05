25 of the best Netflix movies being released in 2022 Which are you most looking forward to?

With so much choice out there, it can sometimes be hard to keep up with the latest and greatest movie releases coming our way.

Luckily for us, Netflix has put together a sneak peek of the highlights from their original films over the next year, with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Jamie Foxx and Millie Bobby Brown all joining in to share snippets of their upcoming films. Check it out below and keep reading to find out more about the ones we're most excited to watch...

The Adam Project

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, time-hopping action-adventure film The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds as a man who must travel to the past and team up with his younger self in order to save the future. The film will feature a 13 Going 30 reunion as Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo also star, alongside Zoe Saldana.

The Gray Man

Netflix is really delivering with its A-list names! The Gray Man sees Ryan Gosling play the CIA's most skilled mercenary as he accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, causing his psychopathic former colleague, played by Chris Evans, to put a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt.

Knives Out 2

Daniel Craig may be the only returning star for the hotly-anticipated murder mystery sequel, Knives Out 2, but viewers should take comfort in the fact that the new cast lineup is even more A-list than the last. Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Edward Norton and Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline are all set to appear.

Persuasion

Netflix promises to bring viewers a "modern and witty" new version of Jane Austen's final novel Persuasion, starring Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, rising star Cosmo Jarvis as Frederick Wentworth, and Last Christmas actor Henry Golding as William Elliot.

Matilda

A brand new film version of Matilda is on its way, and fans of the original 1996 version need not fear as to set it apart from the much-loved classic, this one is set to be an adaptation of the hugely popular West End musical. Described as an "imaginative and fresh retelling" of the award-winning musical, the film will star Love Actually actress Emma Thompson as the formidable headteacher Miss Trunchbull while the star of the Bond film No Time To Die will be playing the kind-hearted Miss Honey.

They Cloned Tyrone

Jamie Foxx, Wandavision star Teyonah Parris and Star Wars' John Boyega lead the cast of sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, which sees them play an unlikely trio who are thrust onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy after a series of eerie events.

Pinocchio

Another stop motion treat comes in the form of Guillermo Del Toro's take on the classic tale of Pinocchio. Described as a "dark, twisted retelling", the film will see newcomer Gregory Mann voice the puppet whose only desire is to be a real boy, while a full cast of Oscar winners and beloved character actors round off the rest of the cast, including Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Based on the best-selling novel by Jessica Knoll, Luckiest Girl Alive will see Mila Kunis take on the role of Ani, a 28-year-old woman living and working in New York who seems to have a perfect life. However, everything is not as it seems and after an investigative journalist reaches out to her to ask her more about the school shooting she witnessed as a teenager, everything begins to unravel.

Enola Holmes 2

Sherlock Holmes' sleuthing sister is set to return to screens later this year in Enola Holmes 2. The sequel will see the character, played by Millie Bobby Brown, take on her first official case to find a missing girl. However, the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends, including Sherlock himself - to unravel.

Rustin

Euphoria's Colman Domingo stars in this biopic of charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington. If that wasn't enough to get you interested, it is being produced by Michelle and Barack Obama's production company.

Senior Year

Rebel Wilson's latest laugh-out-loud funny comedy comes in the form of Senior Year, in which she plays a cheerleader who falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma. Upon waking up at 37 years old, she returns to high school to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This is one horror sequel we didn't think we'd be getting! Like Scream's Ghostface and Halloween's Michael Myers, Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface is making a comeback. Set 50 years after the original, the film sees a new group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Day Shift

Netflix will serve up a second helping of Jamie Foxx in vampire horror film Day Shift. He plays a hard-working dad who just wants to provide a good life for his daughter. However, his mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income - hunting and killing vampires. Look out for Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg who also star.

The Weekend Away

Leighton Meester stars in this new physiological thriller adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson. It tells the story of a woman whose weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when she is accused of killing her best friend.

Operation Mincemeat

The two Mr Darcys, Colin Firth and Matthew Macfayden team up to deliver this WWII drama. Set in 1943, Operation Mincemeat is the hilarious and unbelievable true story of the unlikely secret mission that helped the Allies fool the Germans.

The Wonder

Florence Pugh leads the cast of this new period drama. Set in the Irish Midlands in 1862, the eerie thriller based Emma Donoghue's compelling novel of the same title follows a well-educated English nurse as she is summoned to a small, impoverished village to study a young girl who is said to have survived for months without food.

Falling for Christmas

We know it's probably too early to start thinking about Christmas but we couldn't not mention Lindsay Lohan's long-awaited festive flick, Falling for Christmas. In it, she plays a newly engaged, hotel heiress who suffers from total amnesia after a skiing accident. She finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner, played by Glee's Chord Overstreet, and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The Mother

We can't wait to see Jennifer Lopez take on the role of a female assassin in new thriller, The Mother. She plays a deadly killer who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men.

Windfall

Lily Collins stars in this Hitchcockian thriller directed by her very own husband, Charlie McDowell. The film, which was shot during the pandemic and also stars Jason Segal and Jesse Plemons, follows a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed.

The School for Good and Evil

Based on Soman Chainani's 2013 novel of the same name, The School for Good and Evil follows two best friends as they join an enchanted school where young people are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. The A-list cast includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone and more

Wendell & Wild

New stop motion film Wendell & Wild tells the tale of two scheming demon brothers, played by comedy duo Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key, who enlist the help of a 13-year-old to summon them to the Land of the Living.

You People

We can't wait for this new film from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris all about modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, and generational differences. It stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus among others.

Don't Blame Karma! (¿Qué culpa tiene el karma?)

Netflix has really been delivering on some incredible foreign-language dramas recently, and new Mexican flick Don't Blame Karma! (¿Qué culpa tiene el karma?) is one we can't wait to watch. The Spanish-language film follows the travails of Sara a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck while her sister Lucy seems to be the luckiest person on earth. A series of events and reunions will lead Sara to make a radical decision.

Blonde

Ana de Armas will transform into the original platinum bombshell for new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. Described as "the boldly reimagined private story of the world's most famous sex symbol", the film will shine a light on Marilyn's life in the '50s and '60s and also star Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson and Adrien Brody.

JUNG_E

From the director of Train to Busan Yeon Sang-ho comes a new deliciously dystopian film about life in the 22nd century. Earth is no longer inhabitable due to climate change and human survival depends on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary JUNG_E into a scalable robot.

