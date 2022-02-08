Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog sweeps the board with 12 nominations The 94th Academy Awards will be taking place in March

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are here! Hot on the heels of the BAFTA nominations last week, the stars and films who could be taking home the biggest prizes in Hollywood have are being revealed today by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

MORE: BAFTAs 2022 nominations revealed with The Power of the Dog and Dune sweeping the board

Those nominated will battle it out next month on Sunday 27 March, when a star-studded audience assembles once again at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, LA for the glittering awards ceremony. The A-list event will return with a host for the first time in three years, although details on who has been selected for the honour remain under wraps for now.

Last year saw the likes of Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand take home top acting honours, while Nomadland's Chloé Zhao also made history as the first woman of colour to win best director. So who is on the coveted list this year? See the full list of nominees below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Power of the Dog is a frontrunner for Oscar success

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is up for Best Picture

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Kenneth Branagh is among those nominated for Best Director

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Will Smith has received a nod for his performance in King Richard

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Kristen Stewart is nominated for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Jessie Plemmons has received a nomination for his role in The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kristen Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is up for Best Supporting Actress

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Drive My Car has been nominated in several categories

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Worst Person in the World

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has received three nominations

Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

The Lost Daughter is up for Best Adapted Screenplay

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cruella has received a nod for Best Costume Design

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Dune has received several nods

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Don't Look Up has received four nominations

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

House of Gucci missed out on any major categories but has been nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Encanto is a favourite to win Best Animated Film

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth has received several nods

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

No Time To Die is up for Best Visual Effects

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Original Song

Be Alive (King Richard)

No Time To Die (No Time To Die)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox