Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog sweeps the board with 12 nominations

Eve Crosbie
The 94th Academy Awards will be taking place in March
The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are here! Hot on the heels of the BAFTA nominations last week, the stars and films who could be taking home the biggest prizes in Hollywood have are being revealed today by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.
Those nominated will battle it out next month on Sunday 27 March, when a star-studded audience assembles once again at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, LA for the glittering awards ceremony. The A-list event will return with a host for the first time in three years, although details on who has been selected for the honour remain under wraps for now.
Last year saw the likes of Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand take home top acting honours, while Nomadland's Chloé Zhao also made history as the first woman of colour to win best director. So who is on the coveted list this year? See the full list of nominees below...
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is up for Best Picture
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Kenneth Branagh is among those nominated for Best Director
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Will Smith has received a nod for his performance in King Richard
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Kristen Stewart is nominated for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Jessie Plemmons has received a nomination for his role in The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kristen Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is up for Best Supporting Actress
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Drive My Car has been nominated in several categories
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Worst Person in the World
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza has received three nominations
Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
The Lost Daughter is up for Best Adapted Screenplay
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cruella has received a nod for Best Costume Design
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Dune has received several nods
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Don't Look Up has received four nominations
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
House of Gucci missed out on any major categories but has been nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Encanto is a favourite to win Best Animated Film
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
The Tragedy of Macbeth has received several nods
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
No Time To Die is up for Best Visual Effects
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Original Song
Be Alive (King Richard)
No Time To Die (No Time To Die)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
