Twenty-five years after her tragic death, the case of Billie-Jo Jenkins remains unsolved – and, on Thursday, Channel 5 aired a new documentary seeking to explore the case further.

The programme examines the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding Billie-Jo's death, and explored why and how Sion Jenkins, Billie-Jo's foster father, was initially convicted and then acquitted.

And it seems the one-off documentary film, Who Killed Billie-Jo? was, understandably, a tough watch for audiences at home. Taking to social media, many were left shocked and heartbroken as they watched details of the puzzling case unfold.

One person wrote: "Just as heartbroken as I was 25 years ago. Billie deserves justice. She will never be forgotten." A second tweeted: "I pray that 25 years on there is more scientific evidence that will bring another trial and ALL evidence given to the jury to finally give this beauty justice #justiceforbilliejo #neverforgotten."

Who Killed Billie-Jo? aired on Channel 5 on Thursday

A third viewer was in agreement, adding: "I can hardly believe its 25 years ago, still so very sad when you see her photo or hear her name. I hope that new evidence will lead to find the person responsible."

In the summer of 1997, 13-year-old Billie-Jo Jenkins was found dead on her patio at her home in Hastings. The young girl was tragically killed with the suspect using an iron weapon to beat her and the case surrounding her murder became one of the country's most high-profile murder cases.

Billie-Jo's stepfather, Sion, had initially told the police that he had found Billie-Jo in a pool of blood on the patio when he returned from a shopping trip with two of his daughters, Annie and Charlotte. He was then convicted of murder and spent six years in prison for the crime. However, during his time in jail, he faced a retrial and in 2006 was acquitted.

Last year, the website Justice for Sion Jenkins said: "The story of Billie-Jo can't have a happy ending but it should have a truthful one. Someone knows the answer and it's time to tell the truth."

