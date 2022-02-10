Law & Order fans sent into overdrive as Sam Waterston teases 'surprise' return of major character Who do you think it could be?

A mystery star will be returning for Law & Order's upcoming revival series - and fans have been placing their bets as to who it could be.

MORE: First trailer for rebooted Law & Order sparks huge fan reaction

Fans already know that Sam Waterston will be making a comeback as District Attorney Jack McCoy when the NBC series makes its long-awaited return to screens on Thursday 24 February 2022. And now, hinting at the major comeback of another popular character, he told Variety: "There is a person coming back in the first show, one of my favorite people on Earth. I'm not allowed to tell who that is, but you'll be glad when you see her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for the Law & Order revival series

The 81-year-old actor, who viewers will have seen most recently in Grace and Frankie, added that there is "hope and expectation" that the series will deliver a "wonderful surprise every week".

MORE: Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay opens up about terrifying injury she suffered on set

MORE: Grace and Frankie's Sam Waterston has a famous daughter - and you'll definitely recognise her

"One of the wonderful things about doing a television show in New York like this with really juicy parts for visitors is that there's this extraordinary pool of talent of New York actors," he said.

Could Abbie Carmichael be returning?

Given that Sam has already given away the fact that the former co-star he is referring to is an actress, viewers can at least narrow down their predictions.

Taking to Twitter, one theorised: "As much as I want it to be S Epatha [Merkerson], it's not her cause she stays booked & busy on Chicago Med. My money is on Leslie [Hendrix] or Elisabeth [Röhm]. (Alana [de la Garza] is ALSO booked & busy on FBI.) The absolute wild card that would make me scream with delight? Ms Carey Lowell."

MORE: The reason why this controversial Law & Order: SVU episode was pulled from screens will shock you

Another added: "I'm hoping it's Abbie Carmichael I love her so much," while a third wrote: "He did say that they are 'one of my favorite people on Earth. Wow. Very curious as to who this is."

Several new faces will also appear in the new series, including Downton Abbey star Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price, New Girl actress Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun and Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson will be reprising his role as Kevin Bernard.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox