The first episode of Channel 4's docu-drama hybrid, Murder Island, aired on Tuesday evening and it seems fans have plenty to say about the new show.

Written by famed crime author Ian Rankin, the format sees a group of eight wannabe detectives travel to the island to Hirsa, 20 miles off the west coast of Scotland, in order to solve a fictional murder.

However, it seems many watching the programme at home found the plot confusing and didn't particularly like the idea of the drama-documentary genre. One person summed it up on Twitter: "So #MurderIsland seemed to not know what it wanted to be. Apprentice style 'help', daytime style drama, poor contestants, yet somehow watchable."

Another said: "#MurderIsland looked to me to be utterly boring and futile. Investigation of real unsolved crimes can be compelling but I don't see the point of fake 'reality tv' pretending to be investigating a fictionalised murder."

Will the contestants crack the case?

A third, however, was more forgiving of the format, despite needing to take notes. "#murderisland Interesting concept! I've started making notes but a bit confusing - names appearing next to the persons of interest would be helpful. Wonder if the tourism thing is a red herring? Possibly a love triangle too!"

Others posted hilarious memes of Jenny from Channel 4's Gogglebox with her trusty notepad, writing alongside the photo: "There's only one person who can solve this," as another tweeted: "Murder Island looks fantastic! Can imagine Jenny from Gogglebox sitting on the sofa with her notebook and pen out as she did for Line of Duty Face #MurderIsland."

The contestants on the programme are overseen by three police detectives, Parm Sandhu, Simon Harding and Graham 'Maca' McMillan, who will work the case at the same time as the contestants, bringing their expertise to the table as they judge each team.

Murder Island continues on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 9.30pm.

