Where is Murder Island filmed? The Scottish location of mystery drama explored

Channel 4's thrilling new series, Murder Island, continues on Tuesday night, much to the delight of viewers who have found themselves gripped by the unusual programme.

As well as a great storyline, the docu-drama hybrid, created by acclaimed crime writer Ian Rankin, has proven popular with viewers thanks to its scenic backdrop. But where is the series filmed? Find out all about the production locations below…

Murder Island takes place on the fictional Scottish island of Hirsha, which is described as being "twenty miles off the west coast of Scotland". However, like the plot, the setting has been entirely invented by author Ian Rankin for the purposes of creating an immersive experience for the show's participants. In short, Hirsa doesn't actually exist.

The show was actually filmed on the Isle of Gigha, which is a seven-mile long island just off the west coast of Kintyre. Shooting, which took place this summer, chiefly took place on the isle's main town Ardminish and its surrounding areas.

Murder Island is filmed on the Scottish Isle of Gigha

The insulated community of 173 people features one pub, a shop, and a primary school, just as viewers see on the programme. Additionally, its remoteness and harsh weather conditions make it an ideal filming location for a mysterious murder investigation.

The island is home to less than 200 people

The six-part series sees eight ordinary members of the public, working in teams of two, competing to crack the case of a woman who has been murdered. The crime-solving duos are tasked with examining evidence and conducting interviews as they try to build a case that will stand up in court.

The investigation will be overseen by some of the country's top detectives who will work the case at the same time as the contestants, bringing their expertise to the table as they judge each team.

The amateur detectives have just eight days to solve the crime, with failing teams being forced to leave the island, leaving the winners with a chance to take home a prize pot of £50,000.

