This Is Us creator teases the show's final ever episode Find out what's in store for the Pearson family

It's time to get the tissues because This Is Us is finally coming to an end in May this year after six seasons.

With the show still leaving a lot of questions unanswered as we approach the final half of season six, viewers may be interested to know what the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, has said about the finale.

Speaking at a recent press event, Dan hinted that viewers can expect to see more of the future fast-forward scenes towards the end of the series, including clips of Rebecca on her death bed, Kate and Phillip's wedding and Kate and Toby's grown-up son, Jack Jr.

According to ET Online, he said: "We're definitely building towards there and we're definitely going to spend more time there over the course of the season," confirming that the flash-forward scenes mainly served as endpoints up until this point. "In the course of the end of the season, we'll live there more."

Viewers can expect to see more flash-forward scenes

The creator also spoke about the breakdown of Kate and Toby's marriage - one of the show's biggest storylines that is yet to reach a conclusion. "Divorce is something that happens almost as frequently as it doesn't. And it hasn't happened on the show," he said.

"The great majority of love stories start with wonderful love stories and marriages and the ones that end in divorce have ended in difficult and different situations. Marriages and divorces are like snowflakes. No one is exactly the same, but there can be commonalities."

He continued: "So the way Toby and Kate came together, I always thought was beautiful and romantic but also kind of imperfect. It was two people who wanted and needed different things, and there were a lot of conversations early on about what is different about one another. Circumstances can also start alleviating things and the distance is alleviating."

The final season will address Kate and Toby's break-up

The creator also recently quashed any hopes of a spin-off series. Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, Dan revealed that he has been approached by the production company behind the popular drama series, 20th Television, to continue the story via a new show - but has firmly declined.

"Once you’ve seen the completion of season six, the stories of these characters are told," he said. "So there is no real spinoff because you kind of know everything. Is there another play for the show? I guess you’d never say never, but I don’t see it."

