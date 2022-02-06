JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares her delight over exciting Sweet Magnolias news The actress plays Maddie Townsend in the hit Netflix show

JoAnna Garcia Swisher had reason to celebrate over the weekend along with the rest of her Sweet Magnolias co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, the actress – who plays Maddie Townsend in the hit show – shared the news that the program was currently in the Number One spot for Top 10 in the U.S. Today.

Sharing a screengrab from the Sweet Magnolias Instagram page, which read: "Thank you to our incredible writers, cast and crew. And to viewers like you!" JoAnna wrote: "Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!!"

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with many posting congratulatory messages. "I am loving it, thank you so much for another season portraying Maddie, you do it most wonderfully," while another wrote: "Hell yeah! Congratulations." A third added: "Yay, congratulations!"

Others were hopeful that a season three will be announced soon. "Finished it this am. Hoping for a season three," one wrote, while another remarked: "Can't wait for season three." A third added: "So ready for season three already. It was so good!"

Sweet Magnolias made a return to Netflix last week, and the news of its top viewing ranking follows after the boycotting reports.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared her delight over Sweet Magnolias high viewing spot

As HELLO! reported at the time, fans were vocal about their plans to boycott the show's second season unless Jamie Lynn Spears was removed from the cast.

Jamie plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, the mistress of Maddie's ex-husband, Bill. She had a supporting role in series one, but this season she has a much more prominent role and is involved in several major storylines, including the birth of her and Bill's daughter and a reconciliation with Maddie.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie Townsend in Sweet Magnolias

Ever since the #FreeBritney movement was thrust into the spotlight following the release of the eye-opening HBO documentary Framing Britney Spears in early 2021, Jamie has come under fire for not supporting Britney's conservatorship battle while continuing to profit from her stardom.

