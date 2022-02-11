Theo James lands first role following departure from Sanditon The actor left fans devastated when he bowed out of the period drama

Theo James has landed a brand new role following his departure from smash-hit period drama Sanditon.

The 37-year-old actor, who is also known for his roles in Downton Abbey and the Divergent film trilogy, has joined the star-studded cast of season two of The White Lotus. According to Deadline, he will play a man named Cameron vacationing with his wife and another couple in the Sicily-set follow up.

The Bold Type actress Meghann Fahy will star as his wife Daphne, while Aubrey Plaza and Sherlock star Will Sharpe will play their married friends. They join a number of other huge names, including The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli, Homeland's F. Murray Abraham, The Magicians star Adam DiMarco and Pride & Prejudice actor Tom Hollander.

While the first season of the scathing social satire focused on a group of vacationers at a lavish Hawaiian resort, it's been revealed that season two will take place in a different White Lotus property in Italy.

Meanwhile, Theo - who has also been cast in the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife - confirmed that he wouldn't be making a return to Sanditon as brooding love interest Sidney Parker in May 2021, just days after the season two renewal announcement.

Theo James announced his exit from Sanditon last year

At the time, he released a statement that read: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to."

Fans were naturally devastated, and when the season two trailer dropped in January, it stirred up some quite strong feelings.

Commenting on the trailer, one wrote: "I still don't know how this is going to work without Theo James' character," followed by a broken heart emoji, while a second added: "Theo James is crushing my heart because he did not return! Heartbreaking."

A third weighed in: "I know we're all heartbroken over Theo James but honestly I'm excited to see where they take Charlotte's story. She deserves an amazing story and happy ending."

