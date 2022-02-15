Sweet Magnolias fans had very strong reactions to 'wild' finale - here's the ending explained Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

Are you a fan of Sweet Magnolias? The Netflix romance-drama, led by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, returned for its second season at the beginning of February and fans were immediately hooked by the new episodes.

The new episodes once again focused on Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue and the ups and downs going on in their lives. But, similar to the first, the new season ended a major cliffhanger. Fans have had a pretty major reaction to the finale, here's how it went down. Warning! Spoilers ahead...

WATCH: Sweet Magnolias season two ended on a major cliffhanger

Taking to social media after watching the final episode, one person summed it up: "That ending of #SweetMagnolias what the actual [expletive] just happened."

A second fan echoed the sentiment, tweeting: "Yeah, the season finale of #SweetMagnolias was all kinds of wild!," as a third wrote: "Just finished #SweetMagnolias! What an ending!! I need season 3 now!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Ok I'm mad because how do #SweetMagnolias keep ending like this!!! Helen what did you say? Is Cal in jail? What happened to the Mayor recall!? This too much!!"

Sweet Magnolias had a dramatic ending

Throughout season two, Maddie faced plenty of drama herself following the car crash that occurred at the end of season one. But her friends Helen and Dana Sue had their own fair share of messiness in the final episode.

Maddie and her partner, Cal, faced trouble throughout the ten episodes due to his anger management, but in the end, Maddie realised she did love him. However, after Mary Vaughn dug up some dirt on Maddie's boyfriend that sees him end up jobless, he's clearly holding onto a lot of anger. In the final scenes, he's triggered by a local admirer who pesters him.

Maddie and Cal in Sweet Magnolias

Maddie begs Cal to wait for the sheriff, but he takes matter into his own hands, starting a fight with the intruder, but it soon backfires when the police eventually turn up and put Cal in cuffs.

Helen faced plenty of trauma in season two. After losing a baby early on the series, she decides to go through IVF treatments with her new beau. However, things get complicated when her ex, who previously said he didn't want to have kids, shows up and proposes! But the show cuts before Helen gives her answer.

And elsewhere in the finale, audiences see Dana Sue decide to get back together with Ronnie after previously being torn between him and new love-interest, Jeremy. Given the sheer number of loose ends and cliffhangers, we can't help but think season three of Sweet Magnolias is definitely on the cards.

