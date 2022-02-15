Love is Blind season two: fans think Natalie and Shayne have split up Have Natalie and Shayne lasted the test of time since appearing on Love is Blind?

Love is Blind season two has already had viewers addicted… but fans will have to wait a while longer to find out whether the new set of couples who fell in love 'sight unseen' will actually say 'I do' at the altar. However, some amateur detectives out there have done some sleuthing and worked out that Natalie and Shayne might not have lasted the test of time. Find out why…

Although Natalie and Shayne instantly hit it off in the pods, with the pair enjoying each other’s sense of humour and Natalie going so far as to say instinctively that she felt like she’d met 'the one', the pair certainly ran into a few snags while on holiday in Mexico. And when we say snags, we mean, Shayne was grumpy that Natalie wasn’t saying nice enough things about him.

WATCH: Are you watching Love is Blind?

The preview for the upcoming episodes also shows drama between the pair as Shaina returns to the show, who decided that she felt a deep connection with Shayne during their time in the pods, and appears to admit her feelings to him. So although the other couples named Natalie and Shayne as the pair most likely to stay together after the experiment, is this actually the case?

Did the pair stay together?

According to their Instagrams, it isn’t good news for Nayne shippers. The pair haven’t shared any photos of each other on social media, though this could of course be to keep viewers guessing about their future on the show.

Shayne had a love triangle with Shaina and Natalie

However, another somewhat damning hint that the pair are no longer on good terms is that they do not follow one another on Instagram. Meanwhile, Shaina and Shayne do follow each other. Alarm bells! So do you think the pair stay together? The finale lands on Netflix on 25 February, and we cannot wait to find out!

