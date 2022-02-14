Bridgerton season two's new trailer shows steamy new romance - and we can't wait Scroll down to watch the clip

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of its hit period drama Bridgerton - and we can't wait!

MORE: Bridgerton star Ruby Barker talks future of show - and we're intrigued!

It looks like we can expect to see even more steamy romances and scandal from the new series as the teaser clip shows two characters getting hot and heavy in a dimly lit room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The new teaser trailer for Bridgerton season two looks amazing!

The second season will focus on the romance between eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and new arrival to the ton, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

MORE: See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

MORE: 11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted the very brief clip which shows the two lovers passionately embracing before Anthony's sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) enters the room to find the pair - to her great shock.

A new romance is on the horizon in the upcoming series

Fans were quick to take to the Youtube comments section to share their excitement. One person wrote: "This new season is going to be epic. Can’t wait for the drama," while another added: "OH THIS SEASON LOOKS SO GOOD!!! The sultry gazes, the drama, the sexual tension, everything looks EPIC! March 25th can't come soon enough!"

So, what can we expect from the latest series? Here's what the official synopsis says: "Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

MORE: Bridgerton shares first look at season two - and fans are all asking the same question

"When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Nicola Coughlan will return as Penelope

"Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her."

Season two will premiere on Netflix on March 25.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.