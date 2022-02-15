﻿
Jann Arden, the cast of 'Kim's Convenience,' Marilyn Denis and Bilal Baig

2022 Canadian Screen Awards: See this year's nominees

The awards will be handed out in April

The nominations for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, which honour the country's best in film, television and digital media production, are here! 

This year's contenders in the television categories include several longtime Canadian favourites, such as Kim's Convenience, Wyonna Earp, Coroner and Jann Arden's Jann series, along with newcomers like CBC's Sort Of. The latter landed a whopping 13 nominations! 

Over in the film nominees, director Danis Goulet's Night Raiders picked up 11 nods, as did Scarborough.

Plenty of beloved hosts and much-loved variety programs are also up for awards in the TV categories, including Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Social, Breakfast Television and The Marilyn Denis Show

The awards will be handed out in a series of shows from April 4 to 8, with winners in major categories being honoured in a separate show to air April 10 at 8 p.m. 

You can see the full list of nominees on the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's website.

Here are some of the nominees relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:

FILM

Best Motion Picture

Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres 
Night of the Kings / La suit des rois
Night Raiders
Scarborough
Wildhood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Rogelio Balagtas, Islands
Liam Diaz, Scarborough 
Pavle Êemeriki¬, The White Fortress 
Tabija Phillip Lewitski, Wildhood 
Thomas Anthony Olajide, Learn to Swim 

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role 

Esteban Comilang, Islands 
David La Haye, Confessions of a Hitman 
Claude Legault, Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres 
Mark O'Brien, The Righteous
Joshua Odjick, Wildhood 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role 

Aliaya Kanani, Scarborough
Aviva Armour Ostroff, Lune 
Alana Hawley Purvis, Range Roads
Julia Sarah Stone, Come True
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Night Raiders 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Tanja Björk, The Noise of Engines / Le bruit des moteurs 
Cherish Violet Blood, Scarborough 
Kate Corbett, The Righteous
Marine Johnson, Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres 
Gail Maurice, Night Raiders 

TV 

Best Drama Series

Coroner
Moonshine
The North Water
Transplant 
Vikings

Best Comedy Series

Jann 
Kim's Convenience 
Letterkenny 
Sort Of 
Strays 

Best News or Information Series 

APTN Investigates
CBC Marketplace
The Fifth Estate 

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

Big Brother Canada
Blown Away
Canada's Drag Race 
Fire Masters
Top Chef Canada

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

Humour Resources
Roast Battle Canada
TallBoyz 
This Hour Has 22 Minutes 

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

Island of Bryan
Mary Makes it Easy
Motel Makeover
Property Brothers: Forever Home 
Scott's Vacation House Rules 

Best Live Entertainment Special

2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize 
etalk Live at the Oscars 
Junos 2021 
TIFF Tribute Awards 

Best Talk Program or Series

Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada
The Marilyn Denis Show 
Power Play
Rosemary Barton Live 
The Social 

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

Entertainment Tonight Canada
etalk 
etalk Presents: Simulacra Liu Hometown Hero 

Best Morning Show 

Breakfast Television
CBC News: Morning Live
CTV Morning Live 
CTV Your Morning 

