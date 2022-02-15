Zachary Harper
'Kim's Convenience' landed 10 nods
The nominations for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, which honour the country's best in film, television and digital media production, are here!
This year's contenders in the television categories include several longtime Canadian favourites, such as Kim's Convenience, Wyonna Earp, Coroner and Jann Arden's Jann series, along with newcomers like CBC's Sort Of. The latter landed a whopping 13 nominations!
Over in the film nominees, director Danis Goulet's Night Raiders picked up 11 nods, as did Scarborough.
Plenty of beloved hosts and much-loved variety programs are also up for awards in the TV categories, including Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Social, Breakfast Television and The Marilyn Denis Show.
The awards will be handed out in a series of shows from April 4 to 8, with winners in major categories being honoured in a separate show to air April 10 at 8 p.m.
You can see the full list of nominees on the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's website.
Here are some of the nominees relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:
FILM
Best Motion Picture
Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres
Night of the Kings / La suit des rois
Night Raiders
Scarborough
Wildhood
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Rogelio Balagtas, Islands
Liam Diaz, Scarborough
Pavle Êemeriki¬, The White Fortress
Tabija Phillip Lewitski, Wildhood
Thomas Anthony Olajide, Learn to Swim
Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Esteban Comilang, Islands
David La Haye, Confessions of a Hitman
Claude Legault, Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres
Mark O'Brien, The Righteous
Joshua Odjick, Wildhood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Aliaya Kanani, Scarborough
Aviva Armour Ostroff, Lune
Alana Hawley Purvis, Range Roads
Julia Sarah Stone, Come True
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Night Raiders
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Tanja Björk, The Noise of Engines / Le bruit des moteurs
Cherish Violet Blood, Scarborough
Kate Corbett, The Righteous
Marine Johnson, Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres
Gail Maurice, Night Raiders
TV
Best Drama Series
Coroner
Moonshine
The North Water
Transplant
Vikings
Best Comedy Series
Jann
Kim's Convenience
Letterkenny
Sort Of
Strays
Best News or Information Series
APTN Investigates
CBC Marketplace
The Fifth Estate
Best Reality/Competition Program or Series
Big Brother Canada
Blown Away
Canada's Drag Race
Fire Masters
Top Chef Canada
Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series
Humour Resources
Roast Battle Canada
TallBoyz
This Hour Has 22 Minutes
Best Lifestyle Program or Series
Island of Bryan
Mary Makes it Easy
Motel Makeover
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Scott's Vacation House Rules
Best Live Entertainment Special
2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize
etalk Live at the Oscars
Junos 2021
TIFF Tribute Awards
Best Talk Program or Series
Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada
The Marilyn Denis Show
Power Play
Rosemary Barton Live
The Social
Best Entertainment News Program or Series
Entertainment Tonight Canada
etalk
etalk Presents: Simulacra Liu Hometown Hero
Best Morning Show
Breakfast Television
CBC News: Morning Live
CTV Morning Live
CTV Your Morning