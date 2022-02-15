2022 Canadian Screen Awards: See this year's nominees The awards will be handed out in April

The nominations for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, which honour the country's best in film, television and digital media production, are here!

This year's contenders in the television categories include several longtime Canadian favourites, such as Kim's Convenience, Wyonna Earp, Coroner and Jann Arden's Jann series, along with newcomers like CBC's Sort Of. The latter landed a whopping 13 nominations!

Over in the film nominees, director Danis Goulet's Night Raiders picked up 11 nods, as did Scarborough.

Plenty of beloved hosts and much-loved variety programs are also up for awards in the TV categories, including Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Social, Breakfast Television and The Marilyn Denis Show.

The awards will be handed out in a series of shows from April 4 to 8, with winners in major categories being honoured in a separate show to air April 10 at 8 p.m.

You can see the full list of nominees on the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's website.

Here are some of the nominees relevant to HELLO! Canada readers:

FILM

Best Motion Picture

Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres

Night of the Kings / La suit des rois

Night Raiders

Scarborough

Wildhood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Rogelio Balagtas, Islands

Liam Diaz, Scarborough

Pavle Êemeriki¬, The White Fortress

Tabija Phillip Lewitski, Wildhood

Thomas Anthony Olajide, Learn to Swim

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Esteban Comilang, Islands

David La Haye, Confessions of a Hitman

Claude Legault, Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres

Mark O'Brien, The Righteous

Joshua Odjick, Wildhood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Aliaya Kanani, Scarborough

Aviva Armour Ostroff, Lune

Alana Hawley Purvis, Range Roads

Julia Sarah Stone, Come True

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Night Raiders

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Tanja Björk, The Noise of Engines / Le bruit des moteurs

Cherish Violet Blood, Scarborough

Kate Corbett, The Righteous

Marine Johnson, Drunken Birds / Les oiseaux ivres

Gail Maurice, Night Raiders

TV

Best Drama Series

Coroner

Moonshine

The North Water

Transplant

Vikings

Best Comedy Series

Jann

Kim's Convenience

Letterkenny

Sort Of

Strays

Best News or Information Series

APTN Investigates

CBC Marketplace

The Fifth Estate

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

Big Brother Canada

Blown Away

Canada's Drag Race

Fire Masters

Top Chef Canada

Best Sketch Comedy Program or Series

Humour Resources

Roast Battle Canada

TallBoyz

This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

Island of Bryan

Mary Makes it Easy

Motel Makeover

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Scott's Vacation House Rules

Best Live Entertainment Special

2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize

etalk Live at the Oscars

Junos 2021

TIFF Tribute Awards

Best Talk Program or Series

Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada

The Marilyn Denis Show

Power Play

Rosemary Barton Live

The Social

Best Entertainment News Program or Series

Entertainment Tonight Canada

etalk

etalk Presents: Simulacra Liu Hometown Hero

Best Morning Show

Breakfast Television

CBC News: Morning Live

CTV Morning Live

CTV Your Morning