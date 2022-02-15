The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and Netflix's Ross Butler named as 2022 SAG Award ambassadors The 28th SAG Awards take place on 27 February

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario has shared her "excitement" as she is named one of the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors alongside Ross Butler.

SAG Awards Ambassadors are "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers". Alexandra, 35, took to social media to share the news, telling fans: "I'm so excited for the @sagawards! This year I’m going to be a SAG awards ambassador alongside the wonderful @rossbutler. Stay tuned for some fun…"

Ross, 31, who stars in the Netflix franchise, To All The Boys, opposite Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, as well as the Netflix shows 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale, also shared the news, joking: "Wowowow very excited to be an ambassador for this year's @sagawards with the Am-badass-adario herself... @alexandradaddario! That pun worked, right? Cool!"

The Screen Actors Guild choses ambassadors based on individuals who "actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors".

Ambassadors present during the live broadcast and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony.

They will also participate in various pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant.

Ross is an outspoken advocate for positive portrayals of Asian-Americans on screens.

Alexandra is the younger sister of Shadowhunters' star Matthew Daddario and garnered acclaim in her breakout role alongside Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney in the HBO limited series The White Lotus.

She is also an ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Care.org, where she is also a member of CARE’s Global Advisory Council with a mission of working around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice.

Alexandra is engagd to Andrew Form

In December 2021 she confirmed she was engaged to 53-year-old Andrew Form, six months after they went public.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion,” she gushed about her love before news of their engagement emerged.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday 27 February 27, 2022, at 8/7c.

