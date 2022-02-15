9-1-1 Lone Star’s Gina Torres joins Rob Lowe and Angela Bassett for Super Bowl party Tommy Vega and Athena Grant together!

9-1-1 viewers may not be getting the crossover they wanted this season but Lone Star's Gina Torres still gave fans a real life one when she attended the 56th Super Bowl with Rob Lowe and Angela Bassett.

Gina and Rob both star in 9-1-1 spinoff Lone Star while Angela stars and executive produces the original Fox drama. "About last night… hanging with this Queen," Gina captioned a video of her with Angela sitting in a suite watching the LA Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gina wore a breton tee while Angela looked fabulous with long wavy hair and a silky leopard-print shirt.

She also shared a picture of Rob and his younger brother Chad, who joined the two in the suite - along with Gordon Ramsay - with Rob rocking a Rams tee-shirt and brother Chad wearing a Bengals top.

"@ichadlowe has been a @bengals fan his whole life!! Excited to experience this with him. Go @RAMS! #superbowl," Rob captioned a post of him and his brother standing before the field at So-Fi Stadium.

The 9-1-1 crossover between series first happened in 2021 and saw Evan Buckley, Eddie Diaz and Hen Wilson travel to Austin, Texas to help the crew of the 126 fight the wildfires.

Gina shared pictures with Angela and Rob

There were plans for a crossover to take place in 2022 but showrunner Tim Minear recently admitted that although they are still hopeful, "the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems".

"We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic, and there have been other complications, cast availability complications," Tim told TV Insider; Angela is currently filming Black Panther 2.

The crossover was a hit with fans

"I’m still hoping for some form of crossover, but the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems. We’re not done, so it’s hard to know exactly." Tim promised, however, that when 9-1-1 returns from its winter break, the two shows will be "happening in the same time and space in the 9-1-1 universe".

Lone Star returned in January with a time jump from its second season finale. 9-1-1 will finish off season five with its final eight episodes on 21 March.

