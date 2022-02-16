This is Going to Hurt: viewers all saying the same thing about episode two Episode two spoilers ahead!

The BBC's hard-hitting medical drama This is Going to Hurt continued with its second episode on Tuesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing.

The series is based on the best-selling memoir by comedy writer Adam Kay, which details his time working as a junior doctor in the NHS.

In the latest episode, Adam continues to be haunted by his mistake and struggles to cope with its emotional ramifications. After a patient comes in complaining of abdominal pains, Adam chooses to take her into the operating theatre, despite being told to send her home by the Chief Consultant, Mr Lockhart.

It turns out Adam was right to operate and saves the patient's ovary. Just when things start to look up, he learns that he's in more trouble than he feared as the patient with the 25-week C-section has decided to lodge a complaint.

Fans took to Twitter to applaud the powerful series

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the latest instalment, with one person writing: "I think #ThisIsGoingToHurt is one of the best portrayals of our NHS I have ever seen. Many congratulations to all involved," while another added: "Ben and everyone else who was in and worked on #ThisIsGoingToHurt. You have created a masterpiece."

Other fans applauded Ambika Mod for her performance as student doctor Shruti, with one person tweeting: "@ambikamod gives the most beautiful performance in #ThisIsGoingToHurt. Currently giving her a standing ovation from my living room," while another agreed, adding: "#ThisIsGoingToHurt is a must-watch. Brutal, funny and tragic. Ambika Mod as Shruti was just a revelation."

Viewers praised Ambika Mod for her performance as student doctor Shruti

It seems as though many fans have already binge-watched the entire series and have taken to Twitter to praise the powerful adaptation. One person commented: "Just finished #thisisgoingtohurt and it’s just beautiful. Sad, tragic, beautiful and uplifting. Thank you for highlighting the issues we face day on day. From a midwife who ALWAYS makes her doctors a cup of tea," while another called for a second series: "WOW, just WOW. A powerful piece of TV. Just finished watching. I truly hope you'll make another series!? It made me laugh and cry in equal measure. As always #BenWhishaw made it soo watchable."

