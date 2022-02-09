This Is Going to Hurt: viewers all saying the same thing about episode one The series is based on the book by Adam Kay

The BBC's new comedy-drama, This is Going to Hurt, made its highly-anticipated debut on Tuesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the first episode.

MORE: The real story behind heartbreaking yet hilarious new drama This is Going to Hurt

The series is based on the best selling memoir of the same name by Adam Kay, which details his time as a junior doctor in the NHS.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the new drama?

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the funny yet heartbreaking episode, with one person addressing Adam's account, writing: "@amateuradam beautifully depicts the people working in the NHS - the good and the ugly. A brilliant piece of TV," while another agreed, adding: "An absolutely amazing show. Really does the book justice. An emotional rollercoaster and one that hits close to home for many people."

MORE: Conversations with Friends reveals first trailer and release date

MORE: This The Gilded Age star has a famous spouse - and you'll definitely recognise them

Other fans were moved to tears while watching the series premiere, with one person tweeting: "I was worried it wasn't going to compare to the book but WOW @amateuradam I think they've done a brilliant job! Laughter tears and sadness tears in episode one," while another added: "In floods of tears now. I come from a family of doctors and have heard it all but seeing it unfold like this gives a great insight into the life of junior doctors. Eye-opening, inspiring but also heartbreaking."

Viewers praised the compelling drama

Many viewers also took to Twitter to praise Ben Whishaw's captivating performance as Adam. One person wrote: "Well #ThisIsGoingToHurt is just excellent isn't it. Ben Whishaw is perfect casting," while another added: "No one plays exhausted and miserable better than Ben Whishaw. This is sooo good, AND difficult to watch."

Some fans ended up binge-watching the series following the gripping first episode. One person took to Twitter to applaud the series, commenting: "Four episodes into #ThisIsGoingToHurt and it's incredible, powerful, heartbreaking, funny, captivating viewing. The wildest part is that it's more than likely. Barely scratching the surface too."

Fans applauded Ben Whishaw's performance

Another person agreed, adding: "Episodes one to seven of #ThisIsGoingToHurt finished! Amazingly written and poignant, the right amount of deadpan, humour and highlights important issues. Well done @amateuradam I’ve enjoyed it so much, thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.