Is a new Death in Paradise romance on the cards following Florence's exit? Do you want to see these two characters get together?

Could a new romance be brewing among on Saint Marie? Following the disappointing end to Neville and Florence's love story, the latest episode of the hit BBC detective drama Death in Paradise teased that there could be another potential couple on the cards.

In the episode, Don Warrington's Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and new Honoré recruit Darlene, played by actress Ginny Holder, team up to hunt down some missing wedding decorations before the bride realises they're missing and it was clear to audiences that sparks were flying between the pair on the appropriately romantic mission.

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, one fan wrote: "Is a romance in the air for these two? I am going to call them Darwyn #DeathInParadise." Other viewers were thinking along the same lines, with another adding: "The Commissioner and Darlene - my new ship."

Someone else said: "The Commissioner's totally smitten by Darlene and I'm here for it," and a fourth joked: "The Commissioner and Darlene are going to get engaged as a season finale, aren't they?#DeathInParadise."

Fans want to see a romance develop between the Commissioner and Darlene

Darlene, who first appeared on the show back in 2018, made a comeback in last week's episode. She reunited with the Commissioner when a murder occured at the rehab clinic where she was working, causing it to be closed down. When she revealed her dismay at having to find another job, the Commissioner kindly offered the opportunity to join the team as a voluntary police officer.

Speaking at a press event earlier this year, Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Mayor Catherine Bordey, hinted that her expert matchmaking skills would be deployed this season for someone other than Neville.

"Who knows? I really can't tell you," she coyly responded when asked whether the Commissioner would be seeking out her advice in the upcoming episodes.

In the same conversation, Don, who is the only remaining original cast member, revealed that fans will certainly learn more about the Commissioner's personal life this season. He said: "I think we will learn a bit more about Selwyn. I think it's good. I think the more you learn about a character, the more enigmatic they actually become."

Interestingly, when viewers last saw Darlene, she was actually a love interest for Danny John-Jules's Dwayne Myers. Dwayne last appeared on the show for the 2021 Christmas special, so we could have a love triangle on our hands if Dwayne does pop up again this season.

