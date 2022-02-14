The BBC's new psychological drama, Chloe, has gripped viewers with its compelling plot and stellar cast.

If, like us, you've been left reeling from the explosive final episode, then look no further. Here's a breakdown of the events that took place in the series finale.

In the final episode, we learnt that Chloe's (Poppy Gilbert) marriage to Elliott (Billy Howle) wasn't as perfect as it may have seemed from an outsider's point of view. Elliott was controlling and Chloe had grown to fear him, leaving her feeling trapped and small.

Not only did Billy feed lies to one of Chloe's closest friends Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner) but he was capable of displaying threatening and aggressive behaviour, as we learnt from Becky's (Erin Doherty) confrontation with him.

We learn that Chloe tried to escape from Elliott

During her investigation into Chloe's death, Becky found that while the couple were due to begin IVF treatment, Chloe was secretly taking birth control in order to avoid conceiving a child with Elliott.

She planned her escape and during one of her husband's work events, slipped out but accidentally left behind two of her belongings that were crucial to her escape: the key to the static caravan she had acquired and the box containing the cash she had taken out in Elliott's name.

Without the funds to make it to the caravan in a taxi, Chloe goes to her parents' house and asks them not to reveal her whereabouts to Elliott. However, her mum soon disclosed her location following a persuasive phone call from Elliott.

It's also important to note that on a previous occasion, Becky had found several pills hidden in Elliott's house, suggesting that he was forcing medication on his wife.

Elliott and Chloe's marriage wasn't as perfect as it seemed

Chloe bolts from her parents' house, leading Elliott and her mum to go out in search of her.

After initially claiming that she saw Chloe jump off the cliff as she and Elliott arrived at the scene, she later told Becky: "I don't know what I saw." It isn't clear if Chloe's mum is telling the truth about what she saw, but one thing is for certain: Elliott played a crucial role in her death.

During the final episode, we also learned that Becky had found a letter written to her by Chloe shortly after they became estranged. Becky had kept it in a box filled with photographs and other tokens from their friendship.

Becky takes solace in Chloe's letter

In the letter, Chloe apologises for excluding Becky after she moved schools and found new friends. She also includes troubling details about Elliott's controlling behaviour, which comes as no surprise to the viewer.

It's clear that Chloe and Becky were strongly bonded with one another and that the breakdown of their friendship haunted Becky, who had confided in Chloe about the death of her younger sister Sasha, who died when she drowned in the bath.

While the ending doesn't offer viewers a clear conclusion to the story of Chloe's death, we can feel a sense of catharsis as Becky faces her demons and is granted some peace from her friend's letter.

