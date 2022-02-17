The Bay viewers have same complaint about season three finale Marsha Thomason stars as DS Jenn Townsend

ITV's hit police drama, The Bay, came to a shocking conclusion on Wednesday night when Saif's killer was finally revealed - but some viewers have complained about the ending.

The new series follows new family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend, played by Marsha Thomason, as she attempts to solve the murder of a young, aspiring boxer soon after moving her family to Morecombe.

In the final episode, we learn that it was Kyle who was responsible for Saif's death, an outsider who killed the successful boxer after Saif called him "a joke".

Some viewers were left unsatisfied by the shock ending and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. One person wrote: "I’m not sure I liked that ending. I’m terrible at guessing 'whodunnit' anyway but Kyle was very rarely on screen and absolutely nothing (in my opinion) pointed to him!"

Another viewer complained that the finale wasn't "dramatic enough": "In the final episode of The Bay, the lead has entirely forgotten she is a family liaison officer. Not dramatic enough, it seems. She interrogates suspects and solves the case instead. This series isn't a patch on the first two. Major fail."

Kyle was revealed as Saif's killer

However, many fans were wowed by the ending and took to Twitter to praise the drama. One person commented: "Great series three. Finally we got the truth tonight. Beautifully written story, awful brutal end for Saif that really was upsetting to watch this evening. Was so happy Adnan was free and was back with his family. Thank you to you all," while another added: "#TheBay has to be one of the best crime series. Good, real characters, without the over-complex plot twists that so many fall into."

The Bay will return for another series

A third person wrote: "Wow what an ending to #TheBay and there's going to be a season four. Absolutely well done to everyone involved," while another was shocked by the revelation of Kyle as the murderer: "What a great final episode! Didn’t see that coming."

