The Bay's future confirmed after season three – get the details Did you enjoy the latest episodes?

The Bay season three concluded on Wednesday night – but will it be the end of the mystery series? Fortunately not! ITV has confirmed that a fourth series of the Morecambe-based drama is in the works, and we already can't wait for the new episodes!

MORE: The Bay star Daniel Ryan defends series following criticism

The third season saw a change of pace by replacing the show's original lead, Morven Christie, with White Collar star Marsha Townsend, who joined the team as CID's new Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend, and viewers instantly warmed to the new star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching The Bay?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I thought she was excellent and it was great to see @Marsha_Thomason back on our screens.," while another added: "Just finished my binge watch of #thebay. no spoilers obviously, but definitely worth staying up till 3:30am for also I feel like I should reiterate that I would literally die for Jenn."

The show will be back for season four

Chatting about bringing the show back for season four, ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series four."

MORE: The Bay: viewers all have same complaint about episode one

MORE: Why did Morven Christie leave The Bay after season two?

Executive Producer Catherine Oldfield added: "We are delighted at how The Bay audiences have taken to new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, played by the brilliant Marsha Thomason and how Jenn’s arrival and her personal storyline has breathed new energy into the show."

Marsha Thomason stars as Jenn

The series is set to begin filming again later in 2022, and so we think we could be seeing it back again in 2023 and we don't know about you, but we can't wait!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.