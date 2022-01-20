The Bay star Daniel Ryan defends series following criticism about episode two The actor plays DI Tony Manning

The new series of ITV's detective drama The Bay continued on Wednesday night and after facing criticism from fans, Daniel Ryan took to Twitter to defend episode two.

Set in Morecambe, the crime series follows new recruit DS Jenn Townsend who finds a dead body on her first day as the family liaison officer.

A viewer took to Twitter to criticise the latest episode, writing: "A few too many coincidences in this episode, partner and son at same school, partners daughter at the nightclub. Still a good programme!" prompting Daniel, who plays DI Tony Manning, to reply: "Small town. Go visit!"

Another fan tweeted in support of Daniel, commenting: "Agree with @_DanielRyan. Not an unlikely scenario in Morecambe."

Other fans also complained about the latest episode of the drama, suggesting that the latest series lacks originality. One person tweeted: "#TheBay is so contrived. I know it’s a drama but it’s so stupid. All the cliches in the book chucked in for good measure," while another added: "Really not enjoying this series so far. The casting is weird. Clichéd characters. Something is off. #TheBay."

Daniel Ryan plays DI Tony Manning

However, most fans seemed to enjoy episode two and took to Twitter to praise the compelling series. One person wrote: "Love this detective series so much! #TheBay is the BEST!!! Bravo!" while another added: "Another brilliant episode of #TheBay. It's getting interesting now."

A third person commented: "The new series of The Bay is fantastic. Really is a great crime drama. #TheBay."

Viewers praised the acting performances in the series

Other fans applauded the quality of acting in the episode, highlighting Daniel Ryan's performance in particular. One person tweeted: "Another brilliant episode of #TheBay. @_DanielRyan is honestly so so good in the role of top detective. Such a great character. Roll on next episode," while another agreed, adding: "Ep two of #TheBay was high-class acting, a packed plot with many possible outcomes and a gripping watch. So many suspects, and not enough brains by me to work it out! Eager for next week!"

