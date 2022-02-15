Coleen Nolan reveals her new boyfriend's adorable Valentine's Day surprise The singer has been dating Michael for seven months

Coleen Nolan has revealed the adorable way her new partner Michael Jones surprised her on Valentine's Day on Monday.

While appearing on Loose Women on Tuesday, the singer told her fellow panellists how her new man had paid a visit to the ITV studio on Monday afternoon after planning the surprise "for ages".

WATCH: Coleen Nolan leaves cohosts speechless with hilarious dating confession

Coleen explained that after the show's Valentine's Day edition, she was due to head back to her hotel and spend the romantic holiday alone, believing that Michael was busy working.

She said: "I was sitting outside having a cup of tea, contemplating my life thinking, 'On my own on Valentine's Day, he's definitely going to be single at the end of this,' and I looked up and this guy was walking towards me.

"I looked down and I must have looked up about five times and it still didn't register until the last minute and there he was! He had turned up to surprise me.

Coleen's partner Michael surprised her on Valentine's Day

"It was the loveliest surprise," she added.

The singer went on to explain how she gave the person sitting at the table next to her a fright with her loud reaction to the surprise visit. "There was a guy on the table next to me and I went from being really quiet, just looking at my phone to literally upending the table when I realised it was him. I jumped up screaming and this guy was like, 'Woah,'" she said, laughing.

Host Ruth Langsford added: "I've seen Michael today and he said, 'She literally looked at me at least about five times. At one point she was watching me and I was waiting for her to smile.'"

Coleen first met Michael eight months ago

The pair first met eight months ago through the dating app Tinder and after hitting it off online, went on a first date that last six hours.

Speaking about the pair's instant connection on the date, Coleen said: "There was never an awkward silence," she said. "We talked about everything. It was like five hours of Loose Women. We went from really random stuff, like funny stuff, to really serious debates."

