Trigger Point viewers all have same complaint about penultimate episode

Trigger Point continued on Sunday night with its penultimate episode of the series and viewers are taking to Twitter to complain about the latest instalment.

Vicky McClure stars in the series as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal officer who finds herself at the centre of urgent efforts to find out who is behind a series of terror attacks in London.

At the start of episode five, we found Lana trying to cope with the tragic death of her brother Billy, who was killed in a bomb explosion in the last episode.

After launching herself at John Hudson, who she accused of being behind the bombings, Lana was forced to take personal leave.

She soon convinces DSU Marianne Hamilton to let her back into the bomb squad, who tells her that she is wrong for accusing John.

Later, John and Lana are set with the difficult task of diffusing a bomb while a police snipper shoots the police's prime suspect.

Viewers complained about the cliffhanger ending

However, Lana's theory is revealed to be correct as John leaves her alone with the bomb, exits the building and gets his phone out to detonate it.

Lana manages to run to safety and John is caught by the police. However, the final moments of the episode reveal that another device has been found, which has been rigged to every gas line of every building on the street and could have disastrous consequences.

Viewers took to Twitter soon after the credits began to roll to complain about the cliffhanger ending. One person wrote: "Ending it like that... rude much?" while another added: "Surely they can't leave #TriggerPoint on that ending!!!"

Vicky McClure stars in the series

A third person wrote: "Omg, imagine leaving it there?! Argh!"

Other fans also took to social media to praise the gripping episode. One person tweeted: "OH MY GOD. @Vicky_McClure wow. That episode was absolutely incredible. That ending oh my gosh. I can’t wait for next weekend already," while another agreed, adding: "Just finished watching Trigger point. Wow. Looking forward to seeing the conclusion next Sunday."

