Aljaz Skorjanec reveals wife Janette Manrara had doubts over their relationship The Strictly stars appeared on Lorraine

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed that it wasn't love at first sight for his wife Janette Manrara when the couple first met back in 2010.

The dancer appeared alongside Janette on Lorraine on Thursday morning to chat to stand-in host Christine Lampard about the upcoming 25th-anniversary show of Burn The Floor.

The couple were reminiscing about meeting during a run of the show back in 2010 when Christine asked Aljaz if it was love at first sight for the two of them. "It was from my side," he said. "Obviously, it was but it wasn't from Janette's so I'm not going to say more about that."

Janette went on to explain how the couple were just friends for a long time before they dated. "We were friends for a whole year," said the It Takes Two star. "We were friends for a long time before we actually went on our first date but I will admit, he definitely tried," she said.

"By then I was begging for a date but look at us now," Aljaz added, laughing.

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor.

"That's when the romance began and our love story really was created doing Burn The Floor," added Janette. "We travelled the world and fell in love while dancing on stage."

While on the ITV daytime programme, the couple also promoted their upcoming dance tour Aljaz & Janette: Remembering The Oscars, which sees the dancing duo pay tribute to some of Hollywood's greatest hits and celebrate the soundtracks of Oscar-winning films.

Speaking about the pressure of bringing their own versions of iconic films to the stage, Aljaz said: "It's a huge responsibility because when you're doing films like Dirty Dancing and Scent of a Woman, everyone has seen those films so you want to do it justice."

Aljaz & Janette: Remembering The Oscars tour begins on March 19 at the Hall for Cornwall theatre.

