Call the Midwife viewers 'in tears' following emotional series 11 finale

Call the Midwife series 11 concluded on Sunday night with an emotional final episode that left viewers "in tears".

The latest episode had fans on the edge of their seat as they waited to find out what would become of Sister Julienne and Dr Turner, who were both involved in the train crash at the end of last week's episode.

It was a close call for the beloved characters, with Sister Julienne suffering a heart attack and Dr Turner sustaining a head injury.

While it was uncertain whether the two would make it out alive until the second half of the episode, viewers were relieved when the pair survived.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "What a tear-jerker episode! @CallTheMidwife1, cried the whole time. Thank Goodness Dr Turner and Sister Julienne made it through," while another added: "Massive relief tonight that Dr Turner and Sister Julienne survived."

It was a close call for Dr Turner and Sister Julienne

However, while fans were overjoyed to see the two fan favourite characters safe and sound, there was still some sadness in the episode as Mrs Corbett's husband died in the crash while she was giving birth in Nonnatus House. It was revealed that Lionel Corbett had lost control of the train after suffering a loss of consciousness due to a brain tumour, resulting in the crash.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the heartbreaking yet compelling episode, with one person writing: "Pfew @CallTheMidwife1 I’m a total mess again. How is it possible that I’ve been crying and laughing and crying and laughing for 11 seasons straight?! Good job again everybody!" while another added: "That was a beautiful, emotional and really special episode of Call the Midwife. I needed lots of tissues."

Fans praised the incredible season finale

A third viewer commented: "That was an INCREDIBLE episode of #CallTheMidwife. My emotions are wrecked now though. Can't believe it was the last episode of this series already. Roll on the Christmas special."

