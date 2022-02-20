Dancing on Ice: viewers all have same complaint about judges Fans took to Twitter

Dancing on Ice continued on Sunday night and saw some spectacular performances from its celebrity contestants, who took to the ice to perform for musicals week.

Fans of the show were left unimpressed, however, and accused the judging panel of "favouritism" following the first three dances from Regan Gascoigne, Kimberly Wyatt and Stef Reid.

Viewers pointed out that Regan, who performed a number from Hairspray with his partner, was awarded nines across the board from the judges, totalling a score of 45 points, despite suffering a minor slip-up during the performance.

One person wrote: "HE SLIPPED TWICE AGAIN AND STILL GOT NINES????? The favouritism omg," while another added: "Wow nines across the board, imagine what a stumble free round will get someone."

Fans of the show were critical of the judges once again following Kimberley's performance, which earned her a total score of 47.5 after skating to 'Don't Rain On My Parade' from Funny Girl. One person wrote: "Over scoring Kimberly again, you can smell the favouritism for miles away," while another added: "The Kimberly favouritism on this show is nauseating! No way a 9.5! Her jumps were not in the league of Regan and looked stiff and rigid throughout!"

Viewers complained about the scoring in Sunday's show

A third viewer commented: "I really hope the right couple leaves tonight. The scoring is all over the place this series and they are over marking Kimberley because they love her."

After the judges gave Stef Reid a lower score of 41.5 following her routine, fans took to Twitter once again to complain about the scoring. One person wrote: "The scoring is a joke. Stef was so much better than both Regan and Kimberley. The judges clearly have their favourites."

Fans accused the judges of favouritism

Another viewer offered a solution to the problem, tweeting: "The scoring needs to become guidance only and the public vote should be the only thing taken into account just like they do in the final! People wouldn’t complain so much if it was that way."

