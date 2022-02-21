The Larkins star Sabrina Bartlett quits reboot ahead of second series Bradley Walsh stars in the ITV show

The Larkins star Sabrina Bartlett has exited the ITV reboot of The Darling Buds of May, according to the Daily Mail.

The actress played the eldest daughter, Mariette, alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as her parents Pop and Ma Larkin in the series, which made its debut in October last year.

Sabrina's publicist confirmed to the Daily Mail that the Bridgerton star is leaving the show due to "scheduling conflicts", but a source claimed that the actress has left due to a disagreement on set, according to the same publication.

The ITV show, which was penned by Simon Nye, is a reboot of the original 1990s series, which launched the career of now-Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The new series, which aired in autumn, went down a storm with viewers, with five million people tuning in to watch the series finale and 1.8 million watching the Christmas special.

The Larkins is set in the late 1950s and follows golden-hearted wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children on their idyllic farm in Kent.

Sabrina Bartlett is said to have left the show

Sabrina has previously referred to the cast as a "wild family". Speaking ahead of the series launch last year, she said: "I felt very at home with everybody, sort of like falling down the rabbit hole and having a family overnight.

"After such a hard year for everybody, I think even being on set at all was such a privilege."

Although a second series is yet to be confirmed by ITV, Bradley Walsh recently expressed his hopes for recommission. "Well to be fair, it would be great but I can't keep going out and buying new clothes that are bigger," he told members of the press.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star in the series

"We have got to calm down on the eating, you have now got to go and live somewhere by the sea in The Larkins and have a Mediterranean diet."

A second series is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

