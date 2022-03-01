New Girl's Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson and more pay tribute following devastating death of co-star Ralph Ahn played the lovable Tran on the FOX comedy series

New Girl stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and more have shared tributes following the death of co-star Ralph Ahn.

Ralph was beloved by audiences for his portrayal of the wise but silent Tran on the FOX comedy. He died on Sunday at the age of 95, according to the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news with his followers, Nick actor Jake wrote: "RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines.

"I loved when he was on set," he continued. "I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends."

Zooey commented below his heartfelt post "Noooooo" alongside a crying face emoji while Lamorne posted his own tribute on his page.

Ralph Ahn was known for playing the wise but silent Tran on the FOX comedy series

"Damn. RIP to Ralph Ahn. He played Tran on New Girl. Always the funniest scenes in the episode," he wrote. "This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in yall thoughts and prayers."

Olivia Munn, who also had a recurring role on the comedy show as Nick's girlfriend Angie, took to her Instagram Stories to thank Ralph for being an inspiration for other Asian Americans and Pacific Islander actors like herself.

"Thank you Ralph Ahn for being the best. You brought so much joy to our lives and helped pave the way for all of the AAPI actors that would follow you. We love you. RIP," she wrote. The post was reshared by Cece actress Hannah Simone.

Ralph made his debut in the sitcom in the second season back in 2013 and quickly became a fan favourite, going on to appear in more than six more episodes, including the 2018 series finale. In addition to New Girl, his TV credits included roles on All-American Girl, The Division, ER, Gilmore Girls, The Golden Girls and Walker, Texas Ranger.

