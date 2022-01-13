New Girl stars sends fans wild with reunion announcement It's been more than ten years since the sitcom first aired

Hey girl! We've got some major news on beloved sitcom, New Girl. It's been announced that Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris - aka Jess, Cece, and Winston - will be reuniting for a brand new podcast all about the show.

The Welcome to Our Show podcast, which launches on iHeartRadio later this month on 24 January, will see the trio deep dive into every single episode of the show, which ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018.

Together, they'll spill never-before-told stories about the episodes, reveal the moments and scenes left on the cutting room floor and generally reminiscence on their time filming the wacky and wonderful comedy.

Listeners can also expect guests stars in the form of fan-favorite cast members, so hopefully, other 4B loft residents Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Damon Wayans Jr will also be making an appearance.

Will you be listening to the podcast?

Fans were thrilled and quickly took to Twitter to discuss. "Zooey, Lamorne, and Hannah are doing a New Girl rewatch podcast, THIS IS NOT A DRILL GUYS," one wrote on Twitter, while another said: "This is the best news!! I can't wait." Someone else added: "Classic Winston and Cece mess around."

The sitcom ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018

Speaking about the exciting news, Zooey gushed in a statement: "I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on New Girl."

Hannah said: "Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!" while Lamorne added: "All of their questions will be answered….and we also tell weird stories."

The exciting news comes not long after many fans were sent into a meltdown after learning that they could no longer watch the show on Netflix. It left the streaming platform in the UK, Europe and Australia at the end of 2021 along with five other much-loved shows.

However, it wasn't long before Disney+ swooped in to save the day. All seven seasons were promptly added to their own streaming service, meaning fans could continue with their binge-watch.

