Zooey Deschanel's $9.5m 'magical' home with fiancé Jonathan Scott is straight from a Hollywood movie

As we enter December we will undoubtedly be seeing a lot of Zooey Deschanel in our homes as Elf continues to be a staple Christmas movie for so many of us. But with a little help from Instagram, fans are seeing a lot of Zooey in her own home – and it's a beauty.

The New Girl actress, 43, has welcomed her 7.7 million Instagram followers into the stunning Los Angeles property that her new fiancé Jonathan Scott - who proposed in August 2023 - has called their "dream home."

The pair purchased the property, which has been extensively photographed in the New York Post, in 2020 for $9.5 million and haven't looked back. The residence offers five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and has been decorated like a 60s Hollywood movie set with a modern twist.

Speaking to Reveal magazine, Jonathan said: "As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed... magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids to the property, they dubbed it the Park House."

The home also features a tennis court, a stunning outdoor swimming pool, and a patio with extensive outdoor dining furniture. Here are a few of our favourite features…

Gorgeous tiled kitchen © Instagram Zooey and Jonathan's kitchen is so chic. Not only does it feature a silver metal extractor hood which is trendy and easy to clean, but her Spanish-style tiles are gorgeous. The blue-green tones add life to the room and the repeating pattern makes the space feel interesting. A busy pattern will also hide any wear and tear or staining from hours spent over the stove so Zooey gets extra points for that. We also love Zooey's classic marble worktops and impressive range cooker – perfect for entertaining.

Pink-toned living room © Instagram Zooey's pink-toned living room has a romantic feel. She has opted for a blush-hued couch which blends comfort and style and dressed it up with some scatter cushions with gold running through them to reflect light. The dark panelling in a navy shade stops the room from feeling imposing or claustrophobic and blends seamlessly with the blinds in a pink and navy floral pattern above the incredible French doors leading out to the backyard. The Elf actress' white textured coffee table adds another dimension to the room and is a practical element for placing ornamental features or mugs of hot coffee or cocoa as it gets colder.

Incredible wallpaper © Instagram The incredible mid-century feel of the home is owed mostly to the Bridge to Terabithia star's spellbinding wallpaper. Her walls are papered in a beautiful pink, grey, and navy tree print which catches the eye and creates an old-time feel. The blush shade beneath the print adds warmth as opposed to a stark white wall and the continuation of the paper over several walls draws your eye around the house.

Lush green garden © Instagram No LA home would be complete without an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. The (500) Days of Summer star's home boasts extensive green space with minimalist furniture to sit and relax in and has been neatly landscaped. With the addition of the pool and extensive plants and trees, the area feels private and like a total haven.

Atmospheric dining room © Instagram Continuing with the moody feel is the actress' dining room. The space has been wallpapered in a dark navy print with white and teal flowers with terracotta accents. The shiny dark mahogany dining table adds to the vintage feel and the patterned cushioned backs of the chairs add another feature for the eye to fall on. The brass wall sconces are another touch that heighten the retro feel.

Secluded patio © Instagram Fans will have no doubt spotted the patio that extends from the rear of the property which is perfect for BBQs on a summer night. Light is shed onto the garden in the evenings from the glass back of the house which creates a moody feel.



Wardrobe of dreams Any Hollywood actress has to have a walk-in wardrobe and Zooey is no different. The glimpse into her wardrobe she has offered fans shows an array of patterned and colourful garments hung in a warm oak wardrobe with no doors. Though wardrobe doors usually make a space feel tidier, the colourful clothes Zooey owns being on display adds a sense of character to the room and her over-head shelving holding her accessories adds to the lived-in effect.

Storage space © Instagram A property as large as Zooey and Jonathan's has to have storage space and the pair have done an excellent job of making it visually appealing. The couple have opted for white built-in cabinetry and draws with gold hardware to store their belongings with ample space for decorative pieces to add a personal touch to the space. The dark navy and white rug adds life to the room and stops it from feeling purely functional.



Airy entryway © Instagram An entryway is your guests' first impression of your home so getting the decor right is important – a memo received by the Trolls voice actress. Her space features a texture warm wood floor and a large eggshell blue storage unit that can hide coats and shoes so the space is practical and pretty. The star of the show is the patterned carpet runner up the impressive staircase. The navy, red, and oatmeal pattern makes the space feel plush and vintage. The star of the show is the patterned carpet runner up the impressive staircase. The navy, red, and oatmeal pattern makes the space feel plush and vintage.

