Law and Order star Ned Eisenberg dies aged 65 - details 

Law and Order star Ned Eisenberg has very sadly passed away aged 65, his wife has confirmed. Sharing a statement to TMZ on Monday, his partner Patricia said: "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins - cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.

"Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family." His representative confirmed that the actor has passed away on Sunday at his home in New York. He is survived by his wife, and their son, Lino.

Ned played James Granick in Law and Order before returning for the spin-offs, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. A hugely prolific actor, Ned also starred as Detective Hauser in Mare of Easttown, as well as shows including The Blacklist, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and 30 Rock.

Fans flooded to social media to pay tribute, with actress Jennifer Tilly tweeting: "RIP #NedEisenberg. We worked together on one of the first films I ever did: Moving Violations. Just a great all-around good guy. Always in good spirits, no matter how difficult the filming conditions were. He kept us laughing." Rob Morrow added: "Aww, our dear sweet friend #NedEisenberg has passed on. Loved him so. He was crucial in forming #NakedAngels a super talented actor and writer. He will be deeply missed. RIP brother."

Actress Donna Murphy added: "So deeply saddened to hear that wonderful actor & human #NedEisenberg has passed. He was a mensch…a true actor’s actor. My condolences to his wife and son, & all who love him. RIP Ned- you will be missed."

