9 unmissable movies coming to cinemas in March: The Batman, Ambulance, Ali & Ava and more Book your seats now!

With a new month comes a new selection of films to catch on the big screen, and March seems to have it all. From edge-of-the-seat thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies to heart-soaring romantic dramas and inspiring true stories, keep reading for all the unmissable films you can catch on the big screen this month…

The Batman

Robert Pattinson dons the cape of DC Comics' favourite son for 2022's most anticipated superhero reboot. Much grittier than previous iterations, The Batman sees the young caped crusader investigate Gotham's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement after a sadistic killer only known as the Riddler begins murdering key political figures in the city.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

In cinemas from 4 March 2022.

Ali & Ava

You might have heard some talk of Ali & Ava recently, thanks to its two BAFTA nominations. The film tells the story of two lost souls who embark on a forbidden love affair amid the housing estates of Bradford.

In cinemas from 4 March 2022.

Red Rocket

Finding himself down and out in Los Angeles, ex adult film star Mikey Saber decides to crawl back to his hometown of Texas City in Red Rocket where his estranged wife and mother-in-law are living. Just as this dysfunctional family seems to be making things work, Mikey falls right back into his old habits.

In cinemas from 11 March 2022.

X

The simply titled X sees Virgin River star Martin Henderson team up with Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega and Scott Mescudi (also known as rapper Kid Cudi) for a brand new horror movie about a bunch of filmmakers in the 1970s who descend on a creepy, old farmhouse in the middle of nowhere to shoot an adult film.

In cinemas from 18 March 2022.

The Nan Movie

Catherine Tate brings her hilarious sketch show character to the big screen with The Nan Movie. Focusing on the backstory of the foul-mouthed pensioner, the film also stars Gavin & Stacey's Matthew Horne and Catherine Parkinson.

In cinemas from 18 March 2022.

The Phantom of the Open

Mark Rylance and Sally Hawkins team up to tell the hilarious and heartwarming true story of how a dreamer and unrelenting optimist managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship, despite having little to no experience - or golfing talent.

In cinemas from 18 March 2022.

Ambulance

One for all the heist fans out there, Michael Bay's new film Ambulance sees a decorated war veteran desperate for money to cover his dying wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't - his adoptive brother. Their plan to steal from a bank goes spectacularly wrong when their getaway car doesn't show and they hijack an ambulance.

In cinemas from 25 March 2022.

The Worst Person in the World

Another new release that has received a lot of attention recently after landing several BAFTA and Oscar nominations is Norwegian-language romance drama The Worst Person in the World. It follows a young woman named Julie (Renate Reinsve) as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path.

In cinemas from 25 March 2022.

Morbius

As well as The Batman, superhero fans also have Morbius to look forward to this month. Jared Leto plays antihero Michael Morbius, who inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism after attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Michael Keaton, Matt Smith and Jared Harris also star.

In cinemas from 31 March 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.