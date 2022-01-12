Martin Henderson steps away from Virgin River for new movie role This one's not for the faint-hearted...

Virgin River star Martin Henderson is set to star in an upcoming new film - and it sounds like a far cry from the sweet and cosy Netflix series!

MORE: Virgin River season four: everything we know so far

The 47-year-old New Zealand-born actor will be stepping into the world of horror films for a new film simply titled X, alongside Emma actress Mia Goth, Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow, Scream and You star Jenna Ortega and Scott Mescudi, also known as rapper Kid Cudi.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River's Martin Henderson stars in new horror movie X

The synopsis for the film, which is set to be released on 18 March in US theaters, reads: "At a secluded farmhouse in Texas, a film crew arrives to shoot an adult film. Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests. As night falls, the couple's leering interest turns violent."

MORE: 9 must-see movies coming to cinemas in January 2022: Belfast, Licorice Pizza, Cyrano and more

MORE: Did you know Alexandra Breckenridge's famous relative starred in NCIS?

Directed by well-known horror director Ti West, the film is being distributed by A24 - the film distributor behind the likes of Hereditary, Midsommar and The Witch - so we know it's going to be good!

Will you be watching X?

Meanwhile, Martin delighted fans in December when he announced that filming for the fourth season of his hit Netflix series has officially wrapped. On social media, the actor shared a snap of himself inside a recording booth providing his final bits of voiceover for the new series.

MORE: See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

However, Martin's co-star Alexandra Breckenridge recently shared some disappointing news regarding the filming of season five. Speaking in an Instagram Live she revealed that production for season five has been pushed back indefinitely for unknown reasons. "We were supposed to start [filming season five] in March, but it was pushed so… I don't know.

"I don't know man. I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter." However, it's not all bad news because season four is on the way and due to be released onto the streaming platform in sometime in 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox