Caitríona Balfe has recently returned to screens as Claire Fraser in season six of Outlander – but it seems filming for the new episodes wasn't always smooth sailing for the actress and her co-star, Sam Heughan.

Posting on Instagram, Sam, who plays Caitríona's on-screen husband Jamie, shared a video from behind-the-scenes, showing him in full costume while filming in the rain. He told the camera: "The Martini shot in Outlander, and it's just miserable and raining. So, happy season six."

Caitríona was clearly in agreement with the Scottish actor and wrote in a comment underneath: "Now if only they'd brought over a tray of martinis… might not have been so miserable."

Despite the bad weather in that particular moment, the pair clearly adore their time on the show and were keen to get die-hard Outlander fans views' on the first episode of the new season.

Caitríona commented on Sam's Instagram post

Caitríona posted on her own social media this week, writing: "Droughtlander is finally over!!! So… what did you all think? I hope you all enjoyed Episode 1 #Season6 @outlander_starz @sptv."

Needless to say fans had plenty of thoughts about the premiere and flooded the comments section. One person said: "The last scene got me even more the second time around. It was so haunting. I normally am a stickler for book details, but so far, it works for me. You're already bringing so much to Clare's journey this season."

Caitríona and Sam have a close bond

A second wrote: "It was SO GOOD!!!! I'm still not sure about the ether per se, but I like the idea about showing Claire not being able to compartmentalize anymore and turning to substance abuse. You are so going to take this story line and do some great work with it."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "The flash back to Jamie in prison gave such a great background for non-book readers and Claire's narration in the beginning had me in tears. The acting remains superb, you all should be so proud of all you do."

