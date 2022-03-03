Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about meeting Caitríona Balfe's baby boy: 'He's beautiful' Caitríona and her husband welcomed their first child together last year

Outlander's Sam Heughan has revealed that he has met his co-star Caitríona Balfe's baby boy for the first time - and had the sweetest thing to say about him!

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe's spark sizzles off the screen in unearthed clip

Speaking in a new interview ahead of the release of the time travel drama's highly-anticipated sixth season, the Jamie and Claire Fraser stars opened up about Caitríona's new bundle of joy, who she welcomed with husband Tony McGill back in August 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Outlander season six?

"He's good, he was making noise on the other side of the door in the last interview so he's gone for his nap quietly," Caitríona said when asked about her son. "[Sam] came by and met him - what? A couple of weeks ago?"

MORE: Outlander exclusive: Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin on Brianna and Roger’s struggles in season six

MORE: Outlander bosses share incredibly exciting news on prequel series ahead of season six

"A couple of weeks ago, yeah," Sam confirmed in the chat with Extra before adding: "He wasn't impressed with me, but he's beautiful."

Sam revealed that he met Caitríona's son a few weeks ago

Sam isn't the only Outlander cast member to be introduced to Baby Balfe as Caitríona revealed that her on-daughter Sophie Skelton as well as Tobias Menzies, who starred in the first few seasons of the show, have also met him.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Catriona opened up her experience of shooting the new season while pregnant, which she said "wasn't easy".

Caitríona surprised fans in August when she announced her son's birth on Instagram

"I think it's just you're pretty tired when you're pregnant anyway and we shoot a lot and the schedule's pretty tough. But you know what, I have had a lot of amazing co-workers and everyone took very good care of me," she admitted.

Last week, Sam attended the worldwide premiere for the Starz Play drama's sixth season and defended Caitriona's absence given her duties as a new mother.

MORE: Sam Heughan reveals Outlander made this change to Claire and Jamie's scenes – and fans will be delighted

Chatting to HELLO! at the star-studded event at London's Royal Festival Hall, Sam supported his leading lady for her choice to attend the event virtually. He said: "Cait's in America, she's just had a child and right now, with everything going on in the world, we're just glad she can be a part of it virtually."

The Irish actress was unable to join Sam and other cast members, including Richard Rankin, César Domboy and author Diana Gabaldon at the event, but appeared on her own red carpet in LA.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.