Outlander's Caitríona Balfe opens up about filming intimate scenes with Sam Heughan The actress stars as Claire in the series

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has opened up about filming intimate scenes with her co-star Sam Heughan in the Starz drama.

MORE: Outlander shares incredibly exciting news on prequel series ahead of season six

Speaking in an interview with RadioTimes.com, the actress admitted that those steamy sequences are "never the most fun to film".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Outlander season six

"I can't say that I love all of the sex scenes," she said. "They're never the most fun to film. I think at this point we know that they have a healthy sex life!"

While she isn't a fan of filming the more intimate moments between her character, Claire, and Sam's Jamie, she did admit that they are crucial to the story. She said: "It's a really core part of their relationship: they're as in love with each other now as they were from the get-go."

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan defends co-star Caitríona Balfe after fan criticism

MORE: 9 brilliant time travel shows to watch if you love Outlander

During the same interview, Caitríona also discussed the major plot point in season five when Claire was abducted and attacked by a gang of men. "Even before we filmed it, we had already started the conversations about how important it was to see the recovery and the fallout," she recalled. "I'm so grateful that our writers were prepared to give a lot of air time to that."

Caitríona opened up about filming intimate scenes with her co-star

She went on to explain how the aftermath of Claire's traumatic experience is portrayed in the upcoming series. "I also think it's important that we see a character like Claire, who often gets this moniker of being a 'strong female', that whether you appear to be strong on the outside, something like this will really shake you to your core," she said. "For Claire, who's always been able to compartmentalise and move on from traumas before, we see her experience PTSD and make some missteps along her journey of recovery."

The sixth series of the hit time-travel show will debut on all Starz platforms on 6 March 2022 and will see Jamie and Claire strive to protect their new home in colonial America during a period of political unrest leading to the Revolutionary War

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.