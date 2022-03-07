Outlander's Caitriona Balfe opens up about 'unique' relationship with co-star Sam Heughan 'Thank god we've had each other'

Now that the Droughtlander is officially over, we are loving having Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan back on our screens for season six.

Like their characters, Claire and Jamie, it seems as though the two actors share a special bond off-screen too, as Caitríona recently made a heartfelt comment about their friendship.

WATCH: Outlander's Caitríona Balfe opens up about "unique" relationship with co-star Sam Heughan

Speaking to ExtraTV following the premiere of the long-awaited season six, the actress revealed that she was thankful to have had Sam by her side since day one of the much-loved Starz drama.

"We've been so lucky," she said. "I think you never know who you're going to get to work with, do you? I just feel really grateful that from day one, Sam and I have really gotten along and I think we also both made a conscious effort to really have each other's backs and we knew that whatever length of time we would have on the show or whatever the journey was going to be, he and I were the only two people who were going to understand this unique experience.

"Thank god that we've had each other and been able to support each other this whole time, I think it's been such a gift."

Sam and Caitríona play Jamie and Claire in the drama

Sam added: "It's been a lot right? But we've got it."

"We've got each other," replied Caitríona.

Sam shared a link to the interview on Twitter and fans were quick to comment on Caitríona's sweet tribute to her co-star.

One person tweeted: "Only two great friends off the set can be so in tune during filming," while another added: "I love that friendship, camaraderie, respect. The affinity and empathy between the cast is very important to carry a tremendous series forward."

The actors are great friends off-screen

A third fan commented: "I love their relationship. It's so respectful and their friendship makes my heart melt."

Outlanders is available to stream on all Starz platforms and Prime Video.

