Everything you need to know about the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards are almost upon us and promise to be a star-studded affair. Here's everything you need to know from presenters, nominees, how to watch and more
It's almost time for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and we can't wait to see the stars of film and TV unite for what is sure to be a star-studded evening.
The 27th annual awards show will also be an international affair, with celebrations planned in both London and Los Angeles. Deciding this year's winners is once again the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists making it the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada.
Here's everything you need to know about the Critics Choice Awards 2022…
When are the Critics Choice Awards 2022?
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Los Angeles awards ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that will be an integral part of the live telecast.
How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2022
This year's ceremony will be simulcast live on two networks, The CW and TBS, and will also be seen in many countries around the globe. Viewers can tune in at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday for the three-hour program.
Who is hosting the Critics Choice Awards 2022?
For a fourth year, actor Taye Diggs will once again step in to play host – but this time, he'll be joined by Nicole Byer, who is best known for her position as host and judge of Netflix competition series Nailed It!.
Who is presenting at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards?
The star-studded line-up of presenters who will take the stage at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards is a long one. They include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch.
West Side Story has been awarded a Critics Choice Seal of Distinction
Also slated to present are Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.
Who is being honored with special awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2022?
Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, while Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Who is nominated at the Critics Choice Awards 2022?
Belfast and West Side Story lead this year's film contenders, earning eleven nominations each. The list of Best Picture hopefuls featured several more films with impressive nomination counts, including Dune and The Power of the Dog which picked up ten each.
The Best Picture nominees
Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley collected eight nominations apiece, followed by King Richard and Don’t Look Up, each with six.
Meanwhile, HBO's Succession leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations. Mare of Easttown and Evil impressed with five nominations each. Several programs earned four nominations each, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us, and WandaVision.
See the nominations below.
FILM
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
Don't Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Comedy
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don't Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
Best Drama Actress
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
Best Drama Supporting Actor
Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Best Drama Supporting Actress
Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Comedy Actor
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Comedy Actress
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Comedy Supporting Actor
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Comedy Supporting Actress
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It's a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor
Olly Alexander – It's a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
