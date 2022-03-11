Everything you need to know about the 2022 Critics Choice Awards This year's 27th awards ceremony will be an international affair

It's almost time for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and we can't wait to see the stars of film and TV unite for what is sure to be a star-studded evening.

The 27th annual awards show will also be an international affair, with celebrations planned in both London and Los Angeles. Deciding this year's winners is once again the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists making it the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada.

Here's everything you need to know about the Critics Choice Awards 2022…

When are the Critics Choice Awards 2022?

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Los Angeles awards ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while stars in London will gather at the Savoy Hotel for a late-night soiree that will be an integral part of the live telecast.

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2022

This year's ceremony will be simulcast live on two networks, The CW and TBS, and will also be seen in many countries around the globe. Viewers can tune in at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday for the three-hour program.

Who is hosting the Critics Choice Awards 2022?

For a fourth year, actor Taye Diggs will once again step in to play host – but this time, he'll be joined by Nicole Byer, who is best known for her position as host and judge of Netflix competition series Nailed It!.

Who is presenting at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards?

The star-studded line-up of presenters who will take the stage at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards is a long one. They include Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch.

West Side Story has been awarded a Critics Choice Seal of Distinction

Also slated to present are Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay & Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.

Who is being honored with special awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2022?

.@halleberry will be receiving the 6th annual #SeeHer Award at the #CriticsChoiceAwards on March 13th! She was the first Black woman to receive the Academy Award for Best Actress. She perfectly exemplifies the SeeHer mission & Black Excellence. #CWCelebrates #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/7XNiV4onAq — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) February 4, 2022

Issa Rae will present the SeeHer Award to Halle Berry, while Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who is nominated at the Critics Choice Awards 2022?

Belfast and West Side Story lead this year's film contenders, earning eleven nominations each. The list of Best Picture hopefuls featured several more films with impressive nomination counts, including Dune and The Power of the Dog which picked up ten each.

The Best Picture nominees

Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley collected eight nominations apiece, followed by King Richard and Don’t Look Up, each with six.

Meanwhile, HBO's Succession leads this year's TV contenders with eight nominations. Mare of Easttown and Evil impressed with five nominations each. Several programs earned four nominations each, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Good Fight, This Is Us, and WandaVision.

See the nominations below.

FILM

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don't Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don't Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Best Drama Actress

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Comedy Actor

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Actress

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor

Olly Alexander – It's a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)



