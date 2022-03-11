Jamie Lee Curtis shuns prosthetics for very 'real' appearance in new film The Halloween actress had nothing to hide

Jamie Lee Curtis refused to conceal anything for her new film role and the results are eye-opening.

The star is portraying an IRS Inspector in the movie, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and she shared a look at her character on Instagram - and fans barely recognized her.

Jamie admitted she let it all hang out for the film which is opening the 2022 SXSW Festival on 11 March.

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis discusses plastic surgery

The actress refused to wear any prosthetics to portray her "weird" character, Deirdre Beaubeirdra and she couldn't be more proud.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie posted a photo of herself as Deirdre, sitting at a desk, eating a cookie and with her tummy bulging at the waistband.

Jamie's pixie cut was also replaced with a gray blunt bob and short bangs, and she looked a far cry from her glamorous red carpet appearances.

Jamie said she 'specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle'

Her lengthy and inspiring caption explained her vision and read: "Two years ago we made this movie right up until the day the world shut down.

"We just finished in time. It's a Magical Mystery Tour of a movie and I'm so excited to see it tomorrow at its premiere opening the @sxsw festival. @everythingeverywheremovie @a24. I'm proud to introduce you to Deirdre Beaubeirdra. An IRS auditor and @michelleyeoh_official nemesis and bae."

She continued: "I told Clark Collins @entertainmentweekly that...In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.

Jamie's fans can't wait to see her in her new role

Jamie added: "And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight.

"I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically I can't wait for everybody to see the BRILLIANCE of Ms.Yeoh and @kehuyquan @stephaniehsuofficial @andyle_official @dunkwun."

One of the movie's directors, Daniel Kwan, confirmed it was all real when he told the outlet: "Everyone assumes that her belly in the movie is a prosthetic, but it's actually her real belly. She was grateful that she was allowed to just let it out."

